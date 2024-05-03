Forever in our hearts: town stands together to remember and honour Molly

"Molly didn't have to leave us to grow her angel wings, they came with her as standard equipment."
Tony Ticehurst gave moving tribute to a daughter gone too soon as a crowd of some 1000 people gathered to celebrate Molly's life and honour her memory on Thursday afternoon.
Stories of the "brightest light in every room" flowed for Molly Jean Ticehurst: devoted and loving mum, cherished daughter, adored sister, niece, cousin, aunty, loyal friend and dedicated early childhood educator.
Loved ones shared stories of a young woman who radiated love and joy - and was completely devoted to her young son.
"I love you" was his message in a heartbreaking note read out at the service.
"I wish you were here. I miss you a lot and I will love you every day and night. You are the best mum in the world."
It was in being a mum that Molly found her calling, friend Aidan Clarke said as he shared her eulogy - and particularly spoke of the many lives in Forbes Molly touched.
"No one wanted to be here but as I stand here, I see what Molly meant to so many people," he said.
Although the family moved around when Molly was young, her connection to Forbes was strong and from the day she rolled back into town in her little red Rio she was a vibrant part of our community.
Molly was at the centre of fun and laughter, and cared deeply for her family and friends.
"She captivated everyone with her laid back attitude and her ability to tell it like it is without ever offending anyone," Aidan said.
"Molly would sit there for hours listening to whoever needed an ear to listen and cry on. Molly was always there."
Molly had an incredibly special relationship with her parents, her family and extended family - and the friends who became family.
"She welcomed so many people into her life," Aidan said.
"Molly stood by her friends in thick and thin: when it hit the fan, Molly was the first person to hold the umbrella."
He described her an an inspiration to so many people.
"Molly loved being surrounded by people who loved her and who she loved so dearly, loved her music, loved her animals," he said.
"She loved making people laugh and feel special. She loved the adventure that was her life.
"We will keep her memory going until the end of all our days - Molly will never be forgotten."
Molly's life was tragically cut short in the early hours of 22 April 2024. Her former partner Daniel Billings, who was on bail, has been charged with murder.
Rhonda Keane, who led the service, spoke of the immeasurable pain Molly's death has caused her son, family, friends, community and nation.
"We are so proud of you," she said in closing the service.
"You did everything possible to protect your family, yourself and your son.
"What happened should never have happened.
"Your light will shine forever in our hearts."
On the eve of the service, the call went out through social media to leave the front light on for Molly - and on Wednesday homes were lit up not only in and around Forbes but across our region and nation.
On Thursday, some 120 motorcyclists led by her dad and rallied by Central West Riders, escorted the hearse through Forbes to the service at the Forbes rugby club.
Businesses closed their doors in respect and support, allowing so many members of our community to stand together at the service.
The call is going out for changes to bail legislation to be introduced as "Molly's law" to ensure authorities can track people facing domestic violence charges when they are out on bail.
NSW Premier Chris Minns has acknowledged "there are serious questions for the NSW Government to answer as to how this alleged offender was out on bail".
"We have a duty of care to alleged victims particularly those that are awaiting justice through the criminal justice system and the profound anger and loss felt by family and friends ... is completely justifiable," he said.
He advised the Attorney General would make a formal referral to the Crown Advocate seeking urgent advice to determine whether urgent law reform on bail laws related to domestic violence offences is required.
"We will also be looking closely at the role of registrars when it comes to bail application matters particularly on the weekends, particularly in regional areas," Mr Minns said.
Mr Minns, whose father passed away on Wednesday, was at Molly's funeral in Forbes on Thursday.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Deputy Commissioner Paul Pisanos were in attendance, with Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, State Member for Orange Philip Donato, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and Forbes Shire councillors.
