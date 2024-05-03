We understand there are gaps in the system: NSW Government to announce emergency DV package

The NSW Government is finalising an emergency package to look at domestic violence crisis responses, primary prevention and early intervention.
The NSW Government on Friday held a special Cabinet meeting to hear from and draw on the experience of respected advocates for the prevention of domestic and family violence, the State Government said.
The statement came jointly from Premier Chris Minns, Deputy Premier Prue Car, Minister Penny Sharpe, Minister Rose Jackson and Minister Jodie Harrison.
Cabinet was addressed by:
Experts shared their experience in relation to the outcomes of the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence and their implementation.
The NSW Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to taking urgent action as well as looking at long term reform to prevent domestic and family violence across our state.
The NSW Government is finalising an emergency package that will look at:
"We are also looking at reforms to the justice system to better protect victims," the statement said.
"We will consider all options. Nothing is off the table. We understand there are gaps in the system.
"We know that crisis responses will not be enough. That is why we will also work on developing medium and long-term solutions to address domestic and family violence.
"The NSW Government extends our sincere thanks to the advocates who addressed Cabinet and generously shared their experiences and expertise today.
"We also thank all those across NSW who have lent their voices to this important cause, over recent weeks as well as historically.
"We know that we can and must do more - we also know we have a responsibility to listen and learn. We are committed to continuing to do both."
Those voices are coming from Forbes in the wake of the alleged murder of 28-year-old mother Molly Ticehurst, with calls for a review of bail laws for those facing domestic violence charges.
