Many treasures found at the antique fair

The Forbes Heritage Week ended on a high with the highly successful Forbes Rotary Ipomoea's Antiques and Collectibles Fair.
On Saturday, May 4 people from as far as Lithgow and Golburn made the trip to purchase some magnificant treasures on offer and show off their own antique collectibles.
The guessing table was a delight with many not being able to identify the old objects on display.
Many returning stall holders displayed their cherished collectibles and had a great day out at the Forbes Town Hall.
With the success of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea's Antique and Collectibles Fair the Forbes community are now looking forward to Heritage Week 2025.
