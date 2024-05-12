Taste on Templar returns November 2, why not make it your Christmas celebration?

Preparations have begun for Taste on Templar 2024 with a date being set for Saturday, November 2.
This year the Business Chamber is hoping to raise funds to support mental health and domestic violence causes in our community.
"We are hoping to raise funds that can go directly to those people in need, not just a corporation," Marg Duggan from the Chamber's organising committee said.
A portion of the money raised from the event will also go towards CanAssist, which supports so many people in our community has has done for many years.
Forbes Business Chamber is encouraging local businesses to consider bringing their teams to this year's Taste on Templar as a Christmas celebration.
"We're hoping businesses will take the opportunity to have an early Christmas party for their staff before the Christmas rush," Marg said.
"Businesses can celebrate while also supporting and giving back to the community as it is a fundraiser event.
"We will have some good food and entertainment and very little speeches, it's just about enjoying and having a good time and just getting some fundraising done," she added.
Bulla Creek Brewing will be at the event running a bar along with Antonio's Wine.
Keep an eye out for ticket sales coming soon as this event is the perfect way to celebrate your staff before the Christmas rush while also supporting the local community.
"We can't do it without our sponsors and we're super happy Hazell and Field have come on board yet again," Mrs Duggan said.
"They were very enthusiastic to support the event and it's only through those businesses we're able to do these events and make them successful and to also have great people come along and want to have a good night."
