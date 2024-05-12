Friends of Forbes Hospital raise another $15,000 for service

Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Forbes Health Service, one of two facilities which makes up Lachlan Health Service along with Parkes Hospital.
The Auxiliary's dedication shone through with donations worth approximately $15,000 towards essential equipment to benefit patients.
The generous contributions have helped fund vital equipment including falls prevention equipment and patient lockers. This equipment is instrumental in enhancing the quality of care provided to the community.
Katrina Mulligan, Lachlan Health Service Manager, expressed profound gratitude for the invaluable support extended by the friends of the hospital.
Katrina emphasised that without their remarkable assistance, such essential items would have not been accessible to the patients in our community.
She reiterated the significance of the Auxiliary's continued support and donations, highlighting their indispensable role.
The collective efforts of the Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary stand as a testament to their solid dedication to the wellbeing of our community making a tangible difference in the lives of patients served by the Forbes Health Service.
