Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Twins receive study boost through Harding Miller scholarships

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
May 29 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Central West year 9 students have received the Harding Miller Education Foundation's $20,000 academic scholarships this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.