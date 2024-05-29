Twins receive study boost through Harding Miller scholarships

Four Central West year 9 students have received the Harding Miller Education Foundation's $20,000 academic scholarships this year.
The scholarship provides high-achieving young Australian women experiencing hardship with tools, resources and support to help them reach their potential and build pathways to tertiary education and fulfilling careers early in their high school journey.
Forbes High School has had many students successful in gaining a Harding Miller Scholarship and twins, Karla and Lacey Osborne, are two of the lucky Central West recipients in 2024.
"We've only had the scholarships for a little bit but it has already been so helpful," Lacey said.
"It makes a lot of things easier, there is less pressure on our parents and with the extra money that we get we can buy more school supplies and the fact that we both got it is just incredible."
"It provides so much support that would have been hard for us to get without the scholarships," Karla added.
Each student receives a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, online homework assistance, prepaid expense cards to cover school essentials such as textbooks and excursions, as well as study skills resources and a personal mentor to guide them over the four years of the scholarship.
"We have a mentor, Rachel, she's the best mentor, she is really incredible," the girls agreed.
When asked if they have a favourite subject in school they both agreed on English.
"English 100 per cent," Lacey said.
"I love English, English is amazing, we're doing war poetry right now and that is a really good topic," Karla said.
The girls already plan to attend university after high school.
"I want to go more to the doctor side of university," Karla said.
"My baby brother was very sick, and it was incredible knowing that he was in such good hands and I just thought that would be kind of an awesome job."
Scholarships are awarded at the start of year 9 and at the end of year 10 the recipients are invited to reapply for another two years of support.
Lacey and Karla recommend girls in Year 8 apply.
"For anyone who needs it, it is such a good scholarship and it can be very helpful," Karla said.
Applications for scholarships in 2025 will open from July 15 to September 18, 2024 for female students in year 8.
It provides so much support that would have been hard for us to get without the scholarships.- Lacey and Karla Osborne
