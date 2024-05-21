Want to combat crime in our community? Forbes Neighbourhood Watch needs you

Neighbourhood Watch is looking to connect our community with the aim of crime prevention.
The small but diligent committee that has resumed post-COVID is keen to welcome more members - and create a network across town of people looking out for each other.
Their monthly meetings are a time to connect with our local police, who do attend,
With people power, Neighbourhood Watch works across residential, business, industrial areas of our community, president Lyn Ward says.
It's more than 30 years since the local group formed but their goals remain the same: it's all about a safer environment, reducing violence, crime and fear.
That means the community in looking after each other - keeping an eye on each other as well as each other's property and reporting suspicious behaviour or crimes as they occur.
Neighbourhood Watch meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 4.30pm at the Vandenberg Hotel. Their next meeting is 12 June.
You'll see them out and about with crime prevention information - such as home security brochures or how to spot a scam.
"The goal would be to increase the footprint of the Neighbourhood Watch committee right throughout the community," Forbes Police Chief Inspector Adam Beard said.
"To continue to get that message out the committee really needs to grow and we're really seeking the support of the community by increasing our membership at the Neighbourhood Watch committee meetings.
"It's very important that the town has an active Neighbourhood Watch committee because we do have a great town and a good community, but it only remains a good community as long as we put the time into and the effort into it."
President Lyn Ward would love to hear from anyone who is interested, even if you can't attend the meetings in their current time slot they'd love to hear from you - they'd welcome support through social media and in other ways.
For inquiries contact Lyn on 0417 536 619.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.