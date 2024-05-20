Police need you to make those reports, get complete picture of where and when crime happens

There are now more ways than ever to report crime and our local police are asking the community to do just that.
Chief Inspector Adam Beard, who has recently returned to Forbes, says it's vitally important people report crime.
"I'm consistently confronted with the comment that there's a lot more happening than what you've got reported there - that's very frustrating because we need to know what is happening," he said.
"We can only act and respond to crime that is reported and in fact we task our police to respond to crime and to areas which are subjected to crime so it is very important that we know where it's happening."
Report crime to police on:
"If you make a report through any of those avenues, local police will be told about it, and they will investigate the matter," Inspector Beard said.
Footage from CCTV and dash cameras can be crucial to police in their investigations. Even a small piece of information could fit in to the bigger picture to provide the break they need.
Even if it doesn't, Inspector Beard encourages continued reporting.
"By us having a more complete picture of what's happening we can respond better and serve our community," he said.
