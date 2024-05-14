Bushwhackers, Wolfe Brothers, to headline 2024 Trundle Bush Tucker Day

Trundle Bush Tucker Day first started in 1987, by two mates who could cook up the best tucker in a camp oven behind the local pub.
Ever since Trundle Bush Tucker Day was born and the event is gaining more and more attention every year with 2024 shaping up to be the biggest yet.
Big Australian country music names will be gracing the stage this year.
Legendary Australian band, the Bushwackers and award-winning country music duo the Wolfe Brothers will be taking to the stage on Saturday, September 7.
Before the dust is stired up on the dance floor there are many family friendly events all day when the gates open at 9am.
This is a great day out full of fun for all ages. Events include:
After a day full of family fun prepare to be swept off your feet by the infectious energy of one of Australia's most iconic Australiana bands, the Bushwackers.
Boasting an illustrious 50-year legacy of captivating performances, their shows are filled with generations of fans who dance, sing and enjoy the Bushwackers' unique Australian music.
Headline act, the Wolfe Brothers consisting of Nick and Tom Wolfe have been stealing hearts across the country since wowing Australia with their explosive original anthems on 'Australia's Got Talent'.
The duo dominate stages with their unique blend of country and rock, winning several golden guitars, they certainly have been Livin' The Dream.
Trundle Bush Tucker Day is a not-for-profit group made up of dedicated volunteer committee members, who strive to make each years event bigger and better than the last.
Year after year, this dedicated group of individuals has poured their hearts and souls into making the event bigger, better, and more impactful than ever before.
Profits made each year are donated straight back to our local community Groups and clubs who rely on these much needed funds.
Tickets are flying out the door for this popular event so make sure to pre-purchase your tickets as there will be limited tickets sold at the gate on the day.
Camping is still available at the Trundle Showground but be quick as camping spots are selling out fast.
Don't miss out on what promises to be a truly unforgettable family fun day out, so bring your friends and family along, taste the delicious free Bush Tucker, enter the thrilling competitions and activities, sit, relax and enjoy non-stop daytime entertainment.
Follow the official Trundle Bush Tucker Day facebook page for more information and check out the official website www.trundlebushtuckerday.com.au
