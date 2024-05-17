Insight into life on the goldfields in Forbes Heritage 2024

Locals stepped back in time to consider life on the Lachlan goldfields in a very special tour feature of Forbes Heritage 2024.
The Convict Footprints team returned to Forbes and brought stories of the era to life as the bus toured sites including Fenn's Crossing, the former Lachlan Vintage Village and Pioneer Cemetery.
Fittingly, the stories began at Fenn's Crossing, where arrivals to the goldfields would stop at the hotel on site and cross the river.
In a three-part production that helped the group imagine life on the goldfields, Convict Footprints began to share some of the stories of those who came to Forbes in the height of the gold rush when the population swelled to some 30,000.
From there the journey continued to an old-fashioned miner's style tent at the site of the Visitor Information Centre.
The production, written by Steven Hopley and directed by Jerry Retford, carried stories of birth and death on the goldfields, of the entertainers and the business people who came here, the gold discoveries, the multiculturalism, the heartache.
It concluded at the Pioneer Cemetery, final resting place of some 160 people buried in 1861-1863.
Heritage committee chair Cr Michelle Hebert said the entire night was incredibly well done and gave locals and visitors alike a real experience.
"You really were taken back to what life might be like," she said.
"It was incredible and everyone who went was amazed."
The tour was the brainchild of Monica Wren, and Rob Willis supported it with research.
Music was a feature of the evening, with one of the songs to feature a local piece named Bald Hills written by Ebb Wren.
Special thanks are extended to Jolene Jones and team from Forbes Shire Council for their organisation.
The Convict Footprints crew, now regulars at our Forbes Heritage celebrations, also presented the stories of local history to school students through the week.
Features of the week included the popular Rotary Ipomoea Vintage and Collectables Fair. The Forbes Anglican Church also opened the doors for tours and a cuppa.
