Magpies disappointed after 32-34 effort in first home game of season

Forbes and Bathurst traded try for try through much of Sunday's first grade contest but it was the Magpies who were disappointed when the full time whistle sounded.
The hosts were on the wrong side of the 32-34 result and captain Nick Greenhalgh says the squad will be looking to lift their defensive game when they meet Wellington in Round 4.
There were high expectations for the senior Forbes teams before kick off in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership, but it's been a tough two weeks.
"We turned over too much ball and you can't do that in this competition," Greenhalgh acknowledged after Sunday's match.
"We gave over cheap possession and they made us pay - they scored easy tries on the back of that."
It was Forbes that opened the scoring just five minutes in, Tom Toohey charging over before a bumper crowd at Spooner Oval.
But Panthers were quick to respond and the scores were levelled at 4-4, then 10-10 with a try to Toby Hurford, then 16-16 at half time with another to Dave White.
Bathurst came out firing in the second half, piling on two quick tries, but Magpies pegged them back and scored their own two. They forced the visitors to defend to the end.
"We gave it a good crack to come back from two tries down but it wasn't enough," Greenhalgh said.
And while he was pleased his side could score the points, he doesn't want to be letting other sides do so.
"When you leak six tries it doesn't matter how many you score, you can't leak that many points and expect to win," he said.
"We made too many errors and we weren't able to defend them.
"It's easy fixed but it's not easy fixed," he added.
"Defence is an attitude thing and I don't think our attitude was right ... we were happy to just make a tackle instead of dominating the ruck."
It will certainly be a focus as Magpies prepare for a road trip to take on Wellington Cowboys on Sunday May 19.
They do so without a couple of their young stars in Campbell Rubie and Jack Hartwig, both of whom were given four-week suspensions at judiciary last week after the Forbes-Orange CYMS Round 2 match.
Jake Grace was helped from the field with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game, the severity of that unknown at time of preparing for press, Marty Herbert is also out injured.
"Lucky we've got a bit of depth - we'll be calling on that this weekend I'd say," Greenhalgh said.
"Hopefully we can put a few wins on while those guys are on the sideline and when they get back we can build that momentum coming into the back end of the year."
Charlie Lennon, who was given a one week suspension after Round 2, with a further two-week suspended sentence, should be back in the black and white this weekend.
What was positive for the first home game of the season was an excellent crowd at Spooner Oval, with the spectators brought in closer to the sidelines while the site of the new grandstand is prepared.
Earlier in the day reserve grade had an outstanding 38-6 win over Panthers; Under 18s won 32-4 and league tag a draw.
Players and officials gathered on the field to observe a minute's silence before kick off in first grade, in memory of a number of people very dear to the club who have passed away, with tributes shared by Kristy Hartwig.
Johnny Lasker won two premierships for Magpies, was the first president of Forbes branch of Men of League and long-time volunteer and supporter.
Pete Stevens was very well known to Magpies supporters, the king of the cans who loved a bit of banter and loved the Magpies.
Mick Miller was long-time supporter, sponsor and volunteer, a Magpie through and through.
Sue Walker was the mother of first grade referee Justin and grandmother of current Magpies players Jordan, Jack and Max.
Jacinda Acheson acknowledged Molly Ticehurst.
"I wish everybody her could meet her ... if you didn't I want you to imagine everything beautiful because that was our Molly," she summed up.
