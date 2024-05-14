Kim Herbert cruises to a win in men's golf monthly medal

By Short Putt
On Saturday the Mens Monthly Medal comp, sponsored by Adept Plumbing, drew more players to the course to battle the rain than competed last week. The field of 27 saw all starters finishing their round. But the wet conditions did make the Blue tees seem longer.
In the A-Grade Kim Herbert had a topsy-turvy start but settled to a good rhythm to score well on the back-9 and post a nett 71. A '2' on the 9th helped his front-9 score, but scoring two below his handicap on the back-9, helped by a birdie on the 15th, saw him cruise to a win.
Runner-up was Brad Ashton with a 73 nett. He seems to excel in these very wet conditions as he played near flawless golf on both halves. Uncharacteristic bogeys on the 4th and 5th holes hurt him, while a birdie on the 15th was satisfying.
The B-Grade was an example of the change in conditions across the day. Playing in the last group of the day, Jacob Reid enjoyed better conditions than the morning crowd. His score of 72 nett was built on even halves, where the odd birdie cancelled out an errant bogey. Although he got caught in a deluge on his last holes it did not affect his score.
Runner-up was Bede Tooth, who was an early starter and battled the rain all the way. His 78 nett included a few 7's but none of those on the usual holes, and were probably the result of a water dribble down his neck affecting his concentration. He did finish both halves in style, scoring pars on the 9th and 18th.
The C-Grade proved to be a close encounter. Lachlan Alley had good and bad holes but finished well to score 74 nett. He was a morning player and did well in the conditions, especially on the 9th where managed a par.
Runner-up on count back was Jake Banks. His 74 nett had patches of play befitting a lower handicapper, but the 8's and 9's on the card hurt him. None more so than his '9' on the 15th, which if he had scored a shot or two less would have won him the day.
The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 74 - R Murray; 75 - C Banks, H Callaghan, A Alley, R Scott, P Cowhan. There were no visitors.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Brad Ashton; 18th - Rob Scott. Both of whom missed their 2's. There were four 2's scored, all on the 9th hole and two each by A-graders and C- graders. Steve Betland managed one to 'save his par', being a 'plus' player, and Richard Smith and Dave Bernardi scored theirs which encouraged them to continue their round.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Kim Herbert. His shot to 8 metres hung onto the edge of the green but earned him the money. Unfortunately there was no '2' for him.
The Medal winners can be very pleased with their efforts. While there was certainly 'two halves' to the day, everybody battled rain conditions of one sort or another. These people are now more experienced so they will be able to perform better than others on rainy days in the future. Furthermore, they can now really appreciate their game of golf in fine weather.
The 2's scored were certainly highlight shots for the day. But pars on the 1st and 18th were good results in those conditions. With the water on the greens any scoring opportunity needed to get the ball close to the pin the give the putts the best chance.
Surprisingly the 7th and 15th were not as calamitous as usual. Putting aside the '9' by Jake Banks on the 15th and '9' scored by Barry Parker on the 7th, those holes only grabbed a couple of 8's and a few 7's. But there were scores racked up on other holes.
Sandy Paterson managed a '7' on the 1st, helped by our old favourite OB. The 2nd managed to produce a '9' and a few 8's, while the 6th also contributed with 8's and 7's. Frank Hanns did not like his '9 on the 4th, but battled bravely to ensure it wasn't a 'Bo Derek'. On the back-9 players consistently found trouble on the 11th, 13th and 14th where 8's were common place.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to worn out golfers.
While the conditions have not really been suitable, players are reminded to repair their pitch marks on the green and to fill in their divot holes along the fairways. All golfers should have no problem in fixing pitch marks on the green, even if the pin is at the back and their mark was at the front.
Here is the News:
Nominations are open for the Mens Wallace Cup. This is a Match play competition, played to handicap. Nominations can be placed on the sheet in the Pro Shop, and must be there by Sun 26 May, ready for a draw to be prepared for the First Round to commence on Mon 27 May.
This is often a well contested comp, which has been won by low and high handicappers alike. It presents an opportunity for players to learn how to manage Match play, which has a different approach than our usual stroke or stableford comps. It also helps those players who may be interested in participating in the District Pennants competition held at the beginning of each year. Our Div-1 team won their Pennant this year.
Players are advised that deadlines for each round will be strictly enforced. If there is no result recorded for a match by the deadline for a round then both players will forfeit. While the programme is quite tight it does allow for extension in the event that bad weather affects the opportunity for matches to be played.
The 2nd Leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf', sponsored by O'Connors Machinery, will be held at Condobolin on Sun 19 May. Nominations for the Condo Open close this week. Nominations are also open for the 3rd and Final Leg at West Wyalong on 26 May. Both events have a QR code or Contact number for entries, so check the details on the flyers on the notice board.
Don't forget the Mizuno Equipment Demo days organised by Head Pro Will for Wed 29 May. Contact the Pro Shop if you are interested in this.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 18 May, will be the Annual 'Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy' day, an Individual Stableford sponsored by Terry Griffiths and Veronica Rebellato. Sunday 19 May Stableford Medley, and also the Condo Open.
Veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes witnessed a record last Thursday which is sure to hold for quite some time after Alf Davies played a round off scratch two under his age with 71 off the stick.
Adding to the excellent round had Alf as starter for the day with play in Forbes hindering any chance of a practice putt, chip or full swing starting with a bogey on his first hole in shot gun start format, the 6th, and rated the easiest on the Forbes layout. Plenty of birdies followed.
His score of 42 points was way out in front of the Encouragement recipient, Allan Rees who played injured for a few holes only.
Parkes players were on line to claim nearest the pins, Nym Dziuba on the 9th and John Dwyer the 18th.
Ball sweep to 33 points - 37 Scott Kirkman (F), 34 Nym Dziuba (P), Joe Davies (P), John Dwyer (P), 33 Kim Herbert (F). In the twin town shield, Forbes 202 points, Parkes 198.
Lachlan Valley Vets will gather in Condobolin on Thursday for the monthly 18 hole comp which features the best in country hospitality complemented by a morning tea and lunch equal to any at any location. Noms from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.
Last Tuesday Ted Morgan was at his best winning with 28 points stating after 'a warm up for Condo next week'. Making a welcome return to the mid-week 12 hole comp was sweet swinging Dennis McGroder.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am and the course is all yours in casual, yet competitive company.
By The Roving Reporter
A beautiful golfing day was held last Wednesday 8th May with much improved scoring. An 18 hole stroke was played in two Divisions, Monthly Medal, Golf NSW Medal and our putting competition so a lot to play for. Kerry Stirling (22) won Division One with a Nett 74 with Sally Crosby (22) close behind with 75 Nett. Division Two winner Robin Lyell(28)
Had a super score of 69 Nett. Debbie Dingwall (30) shared second with Colleen Venables(26) with Nett scores of 75. Only the winners received trophies this week so congratulations to Robin and Kerry. Ball Sweep went to Debbie, Colleen and Sally.
Division One Monthly Medal was won by Kerry as was Division Two being won by Robin who also won the putting competition with only 28 putts. NTP 9th Debbie Dingwall and 18th Heather Davidson. Thank you to our sponsors of the day Colleen Venables and Terese Armitage.
The draw for the Dot Coady Match Play will be done soon as the competition starts on May 27 so if you would like to participate in this comp please put your name down in the Locker Room.
