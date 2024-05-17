New players getting into swing of game

It was a very wet day on Saturday, May 11 so Aussie croquet was cancelled.
On Tuesday, May 14 Golf Croquet was played with 39 players rolling up for the game.
There were some runaway scores of 10/3 recorded by Elvy Quirk & Ray Martin, Bill Scott & Irene Ford, Colleen Liebich & Noel Jolliffe, Bruce Toole & Bill Scott.
Also a 11/2 score by Lyn Simmonds & Neville Spry.
8/5 scores recorded by thre following teams
Evelyn Mahlo and Ray Burridge.
John Browne and Frank Donohoe.
Geoff Coles and Peter West.
Marie Spry and Fay Picker.
Neville Spry (solo).
Marie Spry and Merv Langfield.
Ray Martin and Neil Gilmour.
Lyall Strudwick and Noel Jolliffe.
John Browne and Marie Spry.
Ray Martin and Colleen Liebich.
Bruce Field and Allan Jones.
Other close scores of 7/6 also recorded.
It is interesting and pleasing to see some of our new players getting into the swing of things. Well done.
Players also please arrive 15 minutes before starting time to get your name into the draw i.e. 8.45 am, otherwise you will miss out on the first game.
Three games on May 14 were won by Geoff Coles, Bruce Field, Ray Martin, Bill Scott, Marie & Neville Spry.
A decision has been made by the committee to hold lunches bi-monthly with the next luncheon scheduled for July 2 at a venue to be decided.
We miss having Joan Littlejohn in our playing circle but understand she is getting a little stronger.
Best wishes Joan.
Our Croquet lawns are in pristine condition due to the constant watering earlier by John and Neville, the ground maintenance by our local Council and the recent rain.
Croquet is played at Halpins Flat on Tuesday and Saturday each week and should you be interested in a game come on down and join our group.
"Croquet makes me happy".
- Contributed by Elvy Quirk
