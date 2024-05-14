Clint claims bowls victory

The representative season is over for Forbes lawn bowlers after rain washed out last weekend's final round of play in the Zone competition where the 3's were scheduled to play Macquarie in Dubbo while it was similar for the 7's who were slotted to travel to play Railway in Parkes.
Winners advancing to the next stage of competition are both clubs from Parkes, B@S (Town Club) in 3's while Railway will represent in 7's.
With the wet conditions and Mother's Day over the weekend little resulted in bowls at all levels.
However, there was one game in Minor Singles well worth noting where a newer member of play at the 'Bowlie' in Clint Hurford showed he is a player of the future winning a classic over club manager Jeff Nicholson.
As Jeff commented after, "He (Clint) played well, it was a good game but he was too strong in the end ,"
That he was.
After level pegging in the early stages Jeff got the upper hand, only slightly, to lead 18-13 before the carpet layer found his line and length in the second half of the 26 end game.
Clint responded with a bag of a one, two and three to lead 19-13 with more to follow, a couple of twos, finishing with four in the last three ends for a morale-boosting win.
Players in Major Triples and Minor Fours are advised draws are now being completed and most likely displayed on the bowls notice board this week.
Weather conditions were kind to mid-week bowlers with five games on Wednesday where card draw winners were Noel Jolliffe and Sue White all smiles winning 25-15 in 20 ends over Barry White and Sid Morris.
They looked good at 17-5 after 11 courtesy a five on that end.
Runners-up Paul Doust and the inform Lyall Strudwick who dominated winning 22-16 in 22 over Laurie Crouch and Tony Bratton.
Another with a good start, 15-7 after 11.
Freddy Vogelsang and Peter Mackay had an interesting 19-14 win over Ray Dunstan and Lyn Simmonds in 20 after it was 11-7 at half time.
Nothing could separate Sandra Priest and Leslie Dunstan sharing honours at 12-all with Irene Riley and Robyn Mattiske in a game of 18 ends. 7-all after 10 and 9-all after 14.
A game of triples welcomed Bogan Gate residents with Steve Frost leading for Kerry Dunstan and Kerry Roach.
BG neighbour Grahame Rice in his first game ever led for Ron Thurlow and Barry Shine.
Champion Kerry gave the right calls to win 20-13 in 16 after they led 13-6 at the end of nine finishing with a three.
In-club winners Steve Frost and Geoff Coles.
Thursday afternoon: Peter, Toby and Leivi Besgrove along with Mick Merritt smiled brightly after play on Thursday afternoon winning the $600 jackpot.
On the green Leive and Peter recorded a 16-15 win over Toby and Mick in 23 ends. The one score was enough for the jackpot in a game even all the way. 2-all after four, 4-all after eight, 6-all after 11, 9-all after 15, 10-all after 17 before five on the last three ends had L and P the winners.
With 26 players there were two winning rinks.
First drawn had Jeff Herbert and Peter Hocking winning 20-16 in 22 ends over Jeff Howell and Dale Scott leading 13-9 after 11.
Second drawn resulted in a game of triples where Joyce Boland, Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick won 16-11 in 16 over Angie Dwyer, Ian Hodges and Bruce Jones. They only led 8-4 after eight.
A close game had Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney winning 20-17 in 22 over Max Vincent and John Kennedy after they were behind 9-10 at 'oranges'.
Laurie Crouch and Viv Russell had a 'battle royal' with Tony Bratton and Scott McKellar before winning 20-14 in 22 only leading 11-8 after 12.
In the last of six games Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes won 22-18 also in 22 over Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips leading 11-8 after 11.
Resting touchers Tony Bratton, Max Vincent, Dan Wright, Glenn Kearney while Toby Besgrove tasted a raspberry.
Sunday: Three games Sunday morning for the unclaimed $180 jackpot with Mick Merritt and Scott McKellar winning 14-9 in the scheduled 16 ends over Jason Howell and Al Phillips leading 8-3 before they headed for half time drinks.
Allan Hilder and Denny Byrnes won 17-11 over Peter Besgrove and Lyall Strudwick leading 10-1 after six then 13-2 after 10.
They stalled a bit late before a three on the last made the score look more impressive.
In the last, John Cutler leading like the champion he is for Robert Dukes resulted in a nail biting 14-13 win over Dale Scott and 'Bert' Bayley who scored a three on the last to almost grab victory.
They were behind 5-8 after eight before hitting the lead 11-10 after 13.
Chook winners, Peter Besgrove, Angie Dwyer, Al Phillips, Clint Hurford, Mick Merritt and Dale Scott.
Having a day out may we suggest the 'Bowlie', the community club there for all.
Take in the re-furbished deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground. What a location for all members of the family.
In-club friendly atmosphere complemented by superb Chinese dining in the re-furbished restaurant.
Something is happening all the time at your community club - Friday afternoon is Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm.
Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere.
And remember Happy Hour also on Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
When not hosting premier events inside and outside:
