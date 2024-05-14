Clint claims bowls victory

On the green Leive and Peter recorded a 16-15 win over Toby and Mick in 23 ends. The one score was enough for the jackpot in a game even all the way. 2-all after four, 4-all after eight, 6-all after 11, 9-all after 15, 10-all after 17 before five on the last three ends had L and P the winners.