Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Clint claims bowls victory

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
May 15 2024 - 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint Hurford enjoyed success in the minor singles competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Clint Hurford enjoyed success in the minor singles competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham

The representative season is over for Forbes lawn bowlers after rain washed out last weekend's final round of play in the Zone competition where the 3's were scheduled to play Macquarie in Dubbo while it was similar for the 7's who were slotted to travel to play Railway in Parkes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.