Join the fun of National Simultaneous Storytime at Forbes Library

The Australian Library and Information Association has revealed this year's National Simultaneous Storytime shared story.
Everyone will be reading Bowerbird Blues by Australian author and illustrator Aura Parker on the same day, at the same time across Australia!
Join in the fun at Forbes Library on Wednesday 22 May at 12 noon, to share the story and do some craft.
Bowerbird Blues stars a beautiful bowerbird on the search for (you guessed it) blue!
It's a moving story of longing and connection, that unfolds as the bowerbird's search sends him soaring across the sea, sky and city.
He swoops and snatches vibrant treasures for his collection, and soon his bower - a mix of natural and unnatural objects - attracts something greater and more fulfilling than he could ever have imagined.
When learning her book was selected as this year's NSS story, author Aura Parker said she was blown away with excitement.
"National Simultaneous Storytime brings us together and makes us smile, and the shared experience can send imaginations soaring to new heights," she said.
In 2023, NSS saw over 2 million children reading on the day.
NSS throws an international spotlight on the important work that libraries do every day.
"When we read together it helps language development, learning and literacy, all while building community. It's also a lot of fun," said ALIA Acting CEO Trish Hepworth.
