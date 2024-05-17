Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Join the fun of National Simultaneous Storytime at Forbes Library

May 17 2024 - 5:05pm
Come to Forbes Library on May 22 and join Australia in reading Aura Parker's Bowerbird Blues. Picture supplied
The Australian Library and Information Association has revealed this year's National Simultaneous Storytime shared story.

Local News

