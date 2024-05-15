Parents and supervisors of local learner drivers are encouraged to attend free workshops which will be held in Parkes and Forbes next week.
Commencing at 6pm, the two-hour Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop will offer parents and supervisors practical advice on how to provide the most effective driving practice for learner drivers.
The Parkes workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at Cooke Park Pavilion.
The Forbes workshop will be held on Thursday, May 23 at Red Bend Catholic College.
The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safe which is why the Councils have teamed up with Transport for NSW to hold these workshops.
"The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook (including the use of digital logbooks), licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more," Ms Suitor said.
"Parents and supervisors who have attended this workshop in the past have found that it boosted their confidence, helped them better plan driving sessions and allowed them to share their experiences with other parents and supervisors," she said.
Light refreshments will be available during the workshop.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364
