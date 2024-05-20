Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Protect yourself from viruses this winter season

Updated May 20 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health is reminding residents now is the time to have your vaccinations for protection against winter viruses. File photo
NSW Health is reminding residents now is the time to have your vaccinations for protection against winter viruses. File photo

NSW residents, particularly those aged 65 years and older, are being asked to take measures to protect themselves from virus this winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.