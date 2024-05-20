Protect yourself from viruses this winter season

NSW residents, particularly those aged 65 years and older, are being asked to take measures to protect themselves from virus this winter.
With the winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaching, NSW Health has reminded people aged 65 years and older - to remain up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination.
NSW Health suggests you stay at home if you think you are unwell, keep your vaccinations up to date and consider taking an antigen test even if you don't have symptoms.
People experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should also avoid visiting high risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities or people who are at higher risk of severe illness.
NSW Health recommends people speak to their doctor or pharmacist to understand what is best for them.
Older people should also speak to their doctor now to make a plan about what to do if they start feeling unwell to help them get access to the right tests and treatments quickly.
"The wider community also play an important role in protecting people who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and flu," NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant said.
"This includes our family and friends aged over 65.
"We want to remind the community if they are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, they should stay at home to protect others. If someone has cold or flu symptoms and they need to go out, they should wear a mask," Dr Chant said.
If you are in the 65 year and over age category now is the time you should book in with your GP or pharmacist for a yearly flu vaccination ahead of winter.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends people aged 65 and over receive their free COVID vaccine every 6 - 12 months.
Other things people can do to help protect themselves and their loved ones include:
People may be required to wear a mask in NSW when visiting high-risk settings such as aged and disability care. Masks may also be required in hospitals, general practices, medical centres and pharmacies.
NSW Health continues to closely monitor and assess the way we respond to acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, to keep patients, staff and visitors to our health facilities safe.
For more information on getting your flu or COVID-19 vaccination and how to protect yourself and your loved ones this winter, visit health.nsw.gov.au/respiratory
