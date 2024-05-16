Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man, 63, arrested on sexual abuse charges from 1974 to 2023

Updated May 16 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 63-year-old man is to front Forbes Local Court on sexual abuse charges dating back to 1973. File image
A 63-year-old man is to front Forbes Local Court on sexual abuse charges dating back to 1973. File image

A man arrested in Forbes is to face court charged with more than 70 historical sex offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.