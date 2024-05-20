Salvos to host biggest morning tea for Cancer Council

Almost one in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. Cancer Council aims to change that and needs your help.
Every cuppa makes a difference and Forbes Salvation Army invites the community to come along to their Biggest Morning Tea.
It's happening at the Forbes Family Shop, 128 Rankin Street the Salvation Army will be hosting a Biggest Morning Tea from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday, May 29.
Entry is a donation by cash or QR codes and everyone is welcome.
Money raised from Biggest Morning Teas around Australia go towards research, support and prevention and makes a big difference to those impacted by cancer.
The impact a biggest morning tea can have:
Over 500,000 hosts have come together over the last 30 years to make a difference to Australians affected by cancer.
