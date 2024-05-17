Your chance to find out more about Forbes Show's Young Woman competition

The Young Woman competition offers some amazing opportunities to our community - and organisers are encouraging girls to consider it in the lead up to this year's Forbes Show.
There will be an information night on June 26, from 6.30pm at Club Forbes, and organiser Susan Earl would love to meet those who are interested and talk about what's involved.
Young Woman is open to women aged 18 to 26 (at the time of the 2025 Sydney Royal) and opens doors to opportunities for networking and development.
The competition seeks a young woman to be an ambassador for our Show, and at a State level for rural NSW and agricultural shows across NSW.
Young Woman, formerly Showgirl, begins with local judging in August in the weeks leading up to Forbes Show.
Judging is followed by a high tea or mini reception for entrants, their friends and family.
Entrants get to be involved in the whole Forbes Show experience, this year on Saturday, September 7.
Another great opportunity through Shows is the Rural Achiever program, which Forbes Show is also offering.
The RAS Rural Achiever Award is a state-wide leadership program run by the RAS to recognise future young leaders (20-29 years of age) who are working hard to make a significant contribution to their community and to rural Australia.
