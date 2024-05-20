Reject Shop now open in Rankin Street

The Reject Shop has opened its doors in Rankin Street, with one of the historic buildings in our town centre renovated for a whole new retail purpose.
Mayor Phyllis Miller cut the ribbon to officially open the store with local store manager Ashlee Moore at 8.30am on Thursday, May 16.
"We're always excited about welcoming a new business to town," Mayor Miller said.
"We are the retail centre for the centre of NSW and we're starting to provide ourselves, we've got multinationals ably supported by really good boutique shops."
Its the newest stage of life for the central Rankin Street premises which has been home to a number of businesses over the past century.
Thirteen locals have already got jobs in the Forbes store, and on the first day of trade they had the support of experienced staff from the region.
Regional manager Tonee Purtell says the Reject Shop plays a critical role by helping customers save money on branded every-day essential items from kids lunchbox snacks to pet products to toiletries.
The Forbes store will be open 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am-5pm Saturday, 9-4pm on Sunday.
Rob Priest, who ran Priests Furniture One at the site, shared some of the history
Arthur Hughes and Co opened with fanfare in 1938, The Advocate describing the "modern emporium"
The building had previously been a saddlery, and would later become Retravision under the ownership of Scotty Wallace.
Priests Furniture One purchased Lot one from Scotty Wallace in 1988.
Rob and Sandra Priest purchased the other shop, Lot 2, from Michael Flannery in 1994, where they ran a very successful Manchester and homewares shop. Now that Lot 2 is a thriving Rise Physiotherapy business.
In 2010 Turners Furniture One bought the business and traded there 13 years, they are to relocate to new premises at the Forbes Homemaker Centre when the rebuild of the former Spotlight store is complete.
