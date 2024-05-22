Roos establish early lead but Platypi secure Round 4 win

The Platypi are celebrating a 35-22 first grade win over Dubbo Roos after a tough away contest.
An in-form Dubbo side established an early lead on their home ground on Saturday.
Dubbo had dominated the early grades, and Forbes' assistant coach Andrew Hubbard lamented an early battle against windy conditions in the first grade match.
But the Platypi fought back - and then put on plenty of points when they did have the advantage of the conditions to secure the win in Round 4 of their Blowes Clothing Cup campaign.
One of the concerning moments for Hubbard was when the Platypi were gaining momentum, but conceded an intercept try to the Roos.
"I was expecting some heads to drop but the boys bounced back really well after that we came away and scored the next two tries," he was happy to report.
With the wind at their backs in the second half, the Platypi found in easier to find yardage.
"Every time we seemed to get down in the half we got a penalty," Hubbard said.
"The way that Luke Bevan was kicking it was a no brainer to let him knock them over and I don't think he missed a kick."
The Welshman is a newcomer to the Forbes line-up this season after playing with Parkes Boars.
His brother Will also came off the bench in Saturday's first grade win.
By Tuesday, Hubbard's focus was turning to the need to work on those line-outs, identifying missed opportunities to play the sidelines stronger.
But there were plenty of positives Saturday as well.
"To go over there to Dubbo without Matt Coles and still have our running forwards like Noke, Soro, they really stepped up and took it forward, Charlie French as well," Hubbard said.
"Elliot Park had a very strong game, Dan Sweeney moved out to the wing.
"The back three did a really good job in the first half battling with that wind."
Soro Bainivalu, Tikoko Noke and Vereti Tupou all scored tries on Saturday.
And the club as a whole continues to gain momentum, fielding a third-grade side led out by captain-coach Greg Moxey to take on Dubbo in their first hit out.
Some of the club's Colts were able to support the first-grade squad, with James Burton, Harry Whitty and Logan Evans all starting from the bench.
"The finishers did a really good job, we still kept the scoreboard ticking over," Hubbard said.
