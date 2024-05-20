Salvos launch Red Shield Appeal as "more people come through our doors every week"

The Salvation Army has walked alongside Australians for more than 140 years, providing shelter, safety and support to those in need.
Over the last year the Salvation Army has helped more than 250,000 people and dispensed financial assistance worth almost $25 million to Aussies impacted by crisis, disaster and hardship - and the need is real in our own communities.
"Times are tough, we are seeing more people come through our doors every week, new families who have never done it this tough before," Parkes and Forbes Corps leader Wendy Broome says.
"They are skipping meals, unable to afford utility bills or medication for their kids."
2024 marks 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal and the Salvation Army Forbes and Parkes are offering multiple ways to support our community. Donations can be made at the following locations:
All Red Shield Appeal funds raised locally remain in the communities of Forbes, Parkes and surrounding villages in the area to provide emergency food hampers, clothing, bedding and emergency fuel vouchers. The funds also go towards Christmas Cheer.
"Last year we provided 470 children's gifts and 170 food hampers in these communities," Ms Broome said.
The current economic climate is seeing more people reach out for help than our local Salvos have seen before. "People needing emergency food, they have nothing and are having to use the money they do have on rent or fuel to get to the places to obtain assistance - even to get to Centrelink, often they can't afford to recharge their phones," Ms Broome said.
The Red Shield Appeal helps the Salvation Army to effectively help those who are struggling within our community. The national Doorknock will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. If you are interested in volunteering check out the Salvation Army website or call into Forbes or Parkes Family Store.
"We and our wonderful teams of volunteers, thoroughly enjoy working in these communities and being able to assist people who need our help," Ms Broome said.
