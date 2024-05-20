Major triples contenders battle it out on the bowling greens

A younger combination of Clint Hurford, Joe Nicholson and Dale Scott had a real battle with the statesmen of Cliff Nelson, Scott McKellar and Lyall Strudwick before winning 21-19 in the scheduled 25 ends. While the Scott's always had their nose in front it all came down to the last three ends with the score 8-3 after five, 14-7 after 12 then 18-10 after 17.