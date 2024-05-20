Major triples contenders battle it out on the bowling greens

Championship games are all the rage at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club with some close, interesting results in both Major and Minor divisions.
They say a week is a long time in politics, ask 'Bert' Bayley and his team in Major Triples and they will tell you two days in sport is much, much shorter.
'Bert' and his team of lead Ian Hodges and second Shayne Staines were all smiles winning 35-9 over Sid Morris, Glenn Kearney and Denny Byrnes in their first game over the weekend only to go down 9-30 playing Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Christian West in their second.
Denny and Co had no answer to 'Bert's' combo down 11-1 after six to never recover for 19-7 after 13 in a game lasting 23 ends.
The winning smile disappeared with West's simply demoralising 'Bert' and boys in 23 ends leading 5-1 after five, 14-3 after 11, 23-5 after 16 cruising home.
The Gunn family trio were firing on all cylinders late winning 22-17 in 25 over Robert Dukes, Paul Baker and Shane Bolam after it was 5-all after eight, 8-all after 12, 16-all after 21 winning 6-1 in the run to the judge.
A younger combination of Clint Hurford, Joe Nicholson and Dale Scott had a real battle with the statesmen of Cliff Nelson, Scott McKellar and Lyall Strudwick before winning 21-19 in the scheduled 25 ends. While the Scott's always had their nose in front it all came down to the last three ends with the score 8-3 after five, 14-7 after 12 then 18-10 after 17.
A change came over the game with the Strudwick's getting on the board for 19-15 after 22 then breathing life into the game with a four on end 24 for 20-19 only to lose the last with single.
West's now sit in the semi final of the Major Triples awaiting the winner of Gunn vs Scott game.
Championships started last Friday with Scott McKellar bringing his A grade game to finish best winning 25-18 over the promising Clint Hurford in Minor Singles. It took 25 ends for a result with Clint jumping out of the boxes to lead 10-5 after the 10. As expected Scott found his line and length to dominate in the run home winning all ends except three.
Also in Minor Singles one of the club's future leaders in Brett Davenport had a 25-9 win over Geoff Brown in 18 ends hitting the lead 9-5 after five continuing to steadily mount a winning score for 18-7 after 12 finishing with 7-0 in the last four ends.
In Minor Singles more games are to be played with Brett waiting for the winner of the Annette Tisdell and Robert Dukes while it is slightly longer in the bottom half for Scott McKellar waiting for results from the Shane Bolam and Mick Merritt game who then play Shayne Staines to meet Scott Mc. As they say, 'bring 'em on'.
For the interest of all readers The Phantom has offered his tips to the fancied players on the greens.
In Major Triples it is the 'ol legend himself and perhaps the best lead in the club Johnny Cutler setting the scene for Jeff Nicholson and Greg Gunn while in Minor Singles the unassuming Scott McKellar will take some tossing. Now you can most likely put them down with the scratchings.
SOCIAL BOWLS - There would not be a single citizen in the Forbes district who would doubt the catering efforts of the ladies from the Forbes Bowlie who served a delayed Mothers Day luncheon for WEDNESDAY morning bowlers and their partners last week. Putting it simply ... thanks ladies, 5-Star, and more.
Prior to lunch Gail McKay and Tony Bratton put on a show to win the card draw 17-12 in 16 ends over Angela Dent and Sid Morris. They were on top early, 11-4 at half time.
Second winning rink had Leslie Dunstan and Noel Jolliffe on top 23-10 in 18 over Therese Davis and Paul Doust leading 7-0 after only three then 14-1 after seven. They shared points on run home.
Irene Riley and Kerry Roach had all the answers winning 22-19 in a good game over 20 ends playing Tanya Elesley and Alf Davies. They had to come from 7-13 down after nine winning the last five ends 10-1.
Barry White and Cliff Nelson won 17-13 over Lyn Simmonds and John Kennedy in 18 after a brilliant start, 12-3 after seven. Closest game of the day had fearless Fred Vogelsang and Barry Shine winning 12-10 in a game dominated by ones and twos over 16 ends playing Ron Thurlow and John Gorton.
In the last Bill Scott, Anne Nixon and Lyall Strudwick won 18-5 in 12 over Geoff Coles, Jason Howell and Geoff West. Ten shots in ends 4, 5 and 6 proved vital plus winning the last five ends 7-0 were the highlights. In-club winners Jason Howell and Noel Jolliffe.
THURSDAY bowlers were again spoilt for reasons to play with another $600 on offer in the lucky card draw last week. Unfortunately, it did not happen as Rink 4 needed a seven but spun 15 instead.
The winning rink went to Max Vincent, Allan Hilder and Tony Bratton with a 14-12 win over Joyce Boland, Angie Dwyer and Al Phillips in 16 ends. Close all game, 7-all after seven and 12-all after 14 before two singles had the Maxy led trio home.
Loosing rink had Goulburn visitor Bruce Herrett ad Laurie Crouch going down 17-22 over 22 ends playing Cliff Nelson and Viv Russell who had to finish playing their best with the score 8-all after 10.
Rink 4, the jackpot game had Darryl Griffith and Denny Byrnes winning 26-19 in 22 over Billy Cowell and Kerry Roach coming from 7-9 down after 11.
Cheree Vincent and Lyall Strudwick had to finish best winning 28-13 over Lindy Bokeyar and Bruce Jones coming from 8-10 behind after 12 of 22 ends. 15-2 in the last seven ends told the story.
In the last, Dale Scott and Brian Asimus won in a canter 35-12 over Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking who is on the look-out for a coach. D and B were behind 7-12 after 10 only to storm home 28-0 in the last 12 ends. Resting touchers, Bruce Herritt, Lindy Bokeyar, Darryl Griffith and Kerry Roach.
Last SUNDAY morning four games for the unclaimed $220 jackpot with the club president Peter Mackay the only recipent of a resting toucher. The 'boys/girls' are getting betting, no raspberry this week.
Winning rink to Billy Cowell and Viv Russell with a 20-11 win over Peter Tisdell and Peter Mackay in the scheduled 16 ends leading 11-7 at drinks.
In triples over 12 ends Lindy Bokeyar, Peter Greenhalgh and Benny Parslow won 14-10 over Max Vincent, Jason Howell and Peter Besgrove in front by opne at half time, 6-5. Five on end eight sealed the win.
Pat O'Neil and Al Phillips won 17-13 over Mick Merritt and Cheree Vincent coming from 6-8 down after eight.
Angie Dwyer and Max Inman from Nundle won 14-12 playing Grahame Reilly and Allan Hilder leading 9-6 after eight. Rooster winners Harold Collits, Angie Dwyer, Benny Parslow, Clint Hurford, Mick Merritt, Shayne Staines, Brian Asimus, Viv Russell and Clint Hurford.
