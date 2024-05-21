Lachlan Alley wins golf's Kristie Carpenter Memorial

By Short Putt
The Golf comp on Saturday was the annual 'Kristie Carpenter Memorial' Trophy, an Individual Stableford Medley sponsored by T Griffiths and V Rebellato. The field of 79 players enjoyed the warmth of the sunshine and produced scores much better than seen in previous weeks.
The Overall Winner of the Memorial Trophy was Lachlan Alley. While his 38 points had a mixture of results from a 'miss' to a 4-pointer, it was a good day for him.
In Men Div-1, Ted Morgan posted 36 points as the early 'clubhouse leader'. He skipped a beat on the front-9 but made up for it on the back-9 with 21 points. Later in the day Paul Kay posted a 36 point score hoping to wrestle the 'leader' mantle from Ted. Paul's round was more even for each half, but he missed out on count back, due to a lesser back-9 and a troublesome bogey on the 17th.
The Men Div-2 winner was Lachlan Alley with his 38 points. Close behind him were a couple of 36's, of whom Brett Slack-Smith got the nod on count back. Brett did not start his back-9 well with two 'misses' but retained focus from there on. Henry Nash missed out by virtue of a bad back-9. This was a return for Henry after some time away so he can be pleased with his front-9 score of 23 points.
The Ladies Division was won by Heather Davidson with 33 points. She produced an indifferent round that had steady play but no inspirational moments, and never once used her foot injury as an excuse. Runner-up was Sharon Grierson with 32 points, on count back ahead of Kate Steele-Park. Sharon had a day where things went 'okay' but never good enough to accumulate a good score.
The ball sweep went to 31 pts on count back, going to: 36 - H Nash; 35 - T Cogswell; 33 - P Pymont, B Parker, H Steele-Park; 32 - J Reid, W Nash, K Steele-Park, M Prior; D McGroder, R Hey, S Hayes, S Black, and P Grayson. The visitors included: S Hayes (Murrumbidgee), J Pendleton (Future), J MacKenzie (Gungahlin Lakes), J Hall (Trundle), and R Hey & C Goodsell (Parkes).
The NTP's went to: 9th - Men C Goodsell (Pks), Ladies W Simmons; 18th - Men R Hey (Pks), Ladies C Venables. Charlie got his '2' but Rob missed his. There were only two 2's scored all day, and both by Div 2 players. Henry Nash managed one on the 3rd hole. There were not many names on the score sheet for the men's NTP's, but the Forbes players let these slip through their fingers to two Parkes players.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Lachlan Alley. His shot to 190 cm was reflective of the bobbly run on the temporary green. However this bobbly surface stopped him scoring a '2'.
The conditions were quite deceptive, with lovely sunshine but a 'nibbling' wind that kept at you if you were in the open too long. Henry Nash did not seem to mind, enjoying the freedom of a short-sleeved shirt. But it may have affected him more the further he ventured into his game, as his back-9 was nowhere near as good as his front-9.
Another returning to play after a while away was Denis McGroder, who managed a tidy 33 points. He was rusty on the front-9 but improved on the back-9.
The ambient temperature did not require players to seek shade, although one player was in two minds. Fonz Melisi pushed his tee shot on the 9th a bit, with his ball finishing up under the branches of the Marg Bailey tree at the back of the 1st tee. Standing with his body in the sun, but his ball in the deep shade, he played a magnificent shot onto the green. Unfortunately he missed his putt and scored a '4'.
The 15th hole took the honours for the 'Ruining Hole', recording a few 9's and numerous 8's but no 'wipes'. This shows that the players were determined to finish the hole. However, the highest score was recorded on the 7th with one player marking down an honest '11'. There were a few 8's there also but quite a few 'wipes'.
A reminder to all to ensure you carry a sand bucket and fix any divot holes you encounter or make on the fairways. The more we fix our marks the less intrusive the bird damage will seem. And do not forget to fix your pitch marks on the greens. You could even repair other marks not repaired by lazy golfers before you.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday.
Players are reminded to nominate for the Mens Wallace Cup Match Play competition. Nominations must be in by Sunday 26 May. See the sheet in the Pro Shop.
Here is the News:
The 2nd Leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf' was played at Condobolin on Sun 19 May. A field of nearly 140 enjoyed the sun but battled the cutting breeze. This proved to be a bounty day for Forbes players who featured almost prolifically through the prizes.
The A-Grade Scratch was won by Steve Betland (68) with John Betland (70) runner-up. Both enjoyed a good run of play. The B-Grade Scratch was won by Jordan Wright (80) ahead of Josh Coulthurst (81) in a tight contest.
Peter Dawson won the Veterans Scratch with a 76, but not quite emulating the performance of Alf Davies in the Vets comp a few weeks back when he beat his age. Peter is not anxious to get to that stage yet.
Also among the prizes were Shane Sallaway and Caleb Hanrahan who both picked up NTP's. The A-Grade results put Steve Betland in the box seat for the Trilogy Scratch prize. The players head to West Wyalong next week, Sun 25 May, for the Final leg.
Don't forget the Mizuno Equipment Day on Wed 29 May. Contact the Pro Shop if you are interested in any of those.
Head Pro Will played in the Cowra Pro-Am held on 18 & 19 May. He enjoyed the course but did not finish among the top placings. He struck the ball well but putting was his Achilles heel on Saturday, with a much better score on Sunday. He finished in T27 on +4 and picked up some petrol money. But it does help his Pro status.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 25 May, will be an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by B&C Autos. Sunday 26 May has a Stableford Medley, and also the Third Leg of the O'Connors 'Trilogy of Golf' to be played at West Wyalong.
Prior to the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association monthly 18 hole golf competition played last week in Condobolin their annual AGM was conducted, with no changes at the 'top'.
All executive members were re-elected. President, Peter Barnes from Forbes; vice-president Robert Lea (Parkes); secretary/treasurer Beryl Roberts (Forbes); captain Jeff Haley (Forbes).
Club delegates - Parkes, Robert Lea and Peter Bristoll; Forbes, Peter Barnes and Jeff Haley; Grenfell, Steve Grace and Peter Mawhinney; Condobolin, Barry Toms and Phil Thomas; West Wyalong, Neville Kelly and Alex Maitland.
In her report Beryl stated that numbers are 'down a few' as a result of Cowra moving from the Lachlan Valley Association to NSW Vets only. At club level Beryl said membership is OK but playing numbers are down due to a number of factors such as work and family commitments.
On a positive note Beryl reported the association is in a sound financial position while looking forward to a successful year on courses throughout the Lachlan Valley.
Despite 100 millimetres of rain falling over the past few weeks the Condobolin golf course was turned out in great order for last week's competition.
The course proved testing at times for the big field of 62 players (over 70 with non vets included) with Forbes' Ted Morgan returning the best score of the day to win A grade with an even par 36 stableford points. Close on his heels was local member Terry Galvin with 35 points.
The B grade winner was Condo's Alex Maitland whose steady round returned 35 points. Parkes' Gordon Pritchard (33 points) was the runner-up on a count-back.
The Coles/Miller shield (the best three scores from each club) was won by Forbes with 104 points, one better than runners-up Condobolin. Next best was West Wyalong (99) followed by Parkes (96) and Grenfell (56).
Local players dominated the A grade nearest-to-pins with Steve Beattie the closest on the ninth hole and Craig Taylor on the 17th. B grade winners were Ross Williams (Forbes) and Greg Blackstock (West Wyalong).
This week the local twin-towns competition will be played at Parkes. Registrations from 9.15am for a 10am shot-gun start.
Last Tuesday in Forbes for the 12 hole social comp Dennis McGroder brought his South Coast form home winning with 27 points from his 'coffee' mates Peter Scholefield and Andrew Norton-Knight who both finished on 24 points.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am and the course is all yours in casual, yet competitive company.
By The Roving Reporter
Last Wednesday 15th a Stableford Event sponsored by Shell Service Centre was played in One Division. Western Districts at Wentworth Golf Club in Orange was held at the same time where ten Forbes girls played and returned home empty handed. The Winner of our competition was Kate Steele-Park(27) with a great 39 points with the Runner Up on a countback from Jean Judge and Debbie Tilley was Colleen Venables (26) on 33 points. NTP 18th Sally Crosby and nobody on 9th. Thank you Shell for sponsoring the day. On Saturday the Kristie Carpenter Individual Stableford Medley was played with Heather Davidson winning the Ladies section with 33 points and Sharon Grierson Runner Up with 32 points on a Countback. NTP 9th Wendy Simmons and 18th Colleen Venables. Coming up on Sunday 2nd June is the Trundle Ladies Tournament where the hospitality is super and the sand greens are a lot of fun. The Birdie will be back next week so watch this space.
