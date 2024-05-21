Lachlan Alley wins golf's Kristie Carpenter Memorial

Last Wednesday 15th a Stableford Event sponsored by Shell Service Centre was played in One Division. Western Districts at Wentworth Golf Club in Orange was held at the same time where ten Forbes girls played and returned home empty handed. The Winner of our competition was Kate Steele-Park(27) with a great 39 points with the Runner Up on a countback from Jean Judge and Debbie Tilley was Colleen Venables (26) on 33 points. NTP 18th Sally Crosby and nobody on 9th. Thank you Shell for sponsoring the day. On Saturday the Kristie Carpenter Individual Stableford Medley was played with Heather Davidson winning the Ladies section with 33 points and Sharon Grierson Runner Up with 32 points on a Countback. NTP 9th Wendy Simmons and 18th Colleen Venables. Coming up on Sunday 2nd June is the Trundle Ladies Tournament where the hospitality is super and the sand greens are a lot of fun. The Birdie will be back next week so watch this space.

