No bail for Forbes man on sexual assault charges

A 63-year-old Forbes man has been refused bail by the court on sexual assault charges dating from the 1970s to 2023.
Laurence Wilfred Norris faced Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, on 71 charges arising from four separate matters.
Mr Norris was arrested at his Forbes home last Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024, but released on bail by police later that same day so he could receive scheduled leukaemia treatment the next morning.
The charges he is facing include: aggravated sexual assault, victim under 16 years; sexual intercourse without consent; have sexual intercourse with person 14-16 years; assault with act of indecency; indecent assault person under 16 years of age; commit act of indecency with person under 16 years; and commit act of indecency with person 16 years or over.
The earliest allegations date back to 1974, with more recent matters from 2011 up to 2023. It's alleged three of the four victims were under the age of 16 at the time.
Forbes court on Tuesday heard police sought to take Mr Norris into custody based on the seriousness of the alleged offences.
Magistrate B Shields said some of those charges would carry a term of full time imprisonment if Mr Norris was convicted.
Defence solicitor Ms Allwright told the court Mr Norris needed ongoing treatment for leukaemia, submitting a letter from a haematologist and a treatment schedule.
Ms Allwright said strict bail conditions would ameliorate any risk associated with bail, submitting he could remain under the care of his wife at home and continue to receive treatment.
Mr Norris had worked from age 15 to retirement and was recognised as Forbes Citizen of the Year 2022 Australia Day honours for his contribution to the community, Ms Allwright said.
Magistrate B Shields acknowledged the difficult circumstances of Mr Norris's health but said the State was obliged to provide medical treatment and care, and he was required to refuse bail.
The matter will next come before the court in Parkes in July.
