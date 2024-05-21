Field, West enjoy croquet success

There were 28 players for Aussie Croquet on a very chilly sunny morning on Saturday May 18.

AUSSIE CROQUET

There were 28 players for Aussie Croquet on a very chilly sunny morning on Saturday May 18.

There were only two players to win three games: Bruce Field and Peter West.

We had another chilly morning on Tuesday May 21, when 33 players were ready to start.

There were five players that managed to win three games, they were Ray Burridge, Noel Jolliffe, Elvy Quirk, Lyn Simmonds and Mal Smith.