Project 'white picket fence' has recommenced

The white picket fence around the local cricket and rugby ovals is being re-established.
The long-awaited fence was put together under local drought funding, only for a good portion of it to be washed away in the major flood events of 2022.
Now work has recommenced on the assembly and installation of the white picket fence around both South Circle and Grinsted Ovals.
The fence panels have been custom designed by Forbes Shire Council staff with a 'lift, click and lock' technology mitigating potential damage from future flooding events, a report to the May council meeting explains.
Each individual panel is designed to lay flat with a five to 10 second effort, with the panels being affixed to the posts.
The white picket fence around both South Circle and Grinsted Ovals was bought in 2010 and sat in storage for about nine years as Forbes Council waited for the resources to install it.
It was the first project for a team of agricultural sector workers the council partnered with during the drought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.