Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/History

Forbes Historical Society to care for Queen's portrait

June 30 2024 - 7:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Council's formal portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will now hang in Forbes Historical Society.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.