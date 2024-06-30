Forbes Historical Society to care for Queen's portrait

The Council's formal portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will now hang in Forbes Historical Society.
The portrait, which has held pride of place in the council chambers, has been handed into the care of the Forbes museum.
Forbes Historical Society, as custodians of so much of Forbes' history at the Museum, asked the council to consider bequeathing the portrait as the best place to continue to display it publicly.
The request acknowledged the unwavering dedication that the late monarch had to the Commonwealth and highlighted the significance of preserving and commemorating the Queen's legacy.
This aligns with the interests of Council, as owners of the portrait, to assign the role of caretaker of the portrait to the Forbes Historical Society, as the historical curator for the community of Forbes.
Councillors supported the recommendation to retain ownership of the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorise the Forbes Historical Society to assume the caretaker role of the portrait for display at the Museum in Cross Street on behalf of Council.
