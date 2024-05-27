Gooly Esky Ball sold out in minutes

The highly anticipated annual Gooloogong Esky Ball, a highlight of the Gooloogong social year, returns next month.
Tickets were in demand last weekend, selling out within seven minutes of being available, whether bought in bulk or separately.
Convenient return buses will shuttle attendees from Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Eugowra, and locally within Gooloogong.
The festivities kick off at 6pm with doors opening, followed by tantalizing canapés from 6:30pm.
This strictly over-18 event invites guests to bring their own alcohol and drinks, with a friendly reminder that styrofoam Eskys are a no-go.
Last year's event was a smashing success, boasting a roaring 70s theme.
Lead organiser of the Gooloogong Esky Ball, Claire Duff, shared her excitement ahead of this year's festivities, saying, "the theme this year is Top Hats and Tiaras in honour of our Aussie queen of Denmark, Queen Mary".
"I suggest people wear something royal with beautiful headwear," Ms Duff said.
"Last year was super fun and the theme was the talk of the town."
"The Esky ball is going to be a huge night of dancing.
"Expect great company, amazing food, and sore feet the next day.
"The reason we do the Esky ball is to raise money for the upkeep of the hall, which is an iconic building in the community."
With a legacy spanning over 30 years, the Gooloogong Esky Ball continues to be a cherished tradition in the community.
