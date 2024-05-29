Forbes Advocate
Mutton and trade lamb both $4 dearer at this week's Forbes sales

May 29 2024 - 10:59am
There were good numbers of heavy and extra heavy lambs and nice runs of trade dorpers and crossbred lambs. Light and secondary trade were well supplied.
Monday's cattle sale

  • Yarding 1039 (down 567)

Numbers dropped by 567 for a yarding of 1039 cattle. Quality remains mixed with mostly light feeder weights penned and a limited supply of heavy grown cattle. Most of the regular buyers were present.

