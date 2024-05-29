Mutton and trade lamb both $4 dearer at this week's Forbes sales

Numbers dropped by 567 for a yarding of 1039 cattle. Quality remains mixed with mostly light feeder weights penned and a limited supply of heavy grown cattle. Most of the regular buyers were present.
Young cattle to the trade were firm, prime yearling steers and heifers sold from 200c to 315c/kg. Feeder steers were firm to dearer, they sold from 250c to 378c while the feeder heifers were considerably cheaper, 220c to 290c/kg. Prime grown steers were firm to cheaper selling from 260c to 318c and prime grown heifers dropped 20c, 230c to 296c/kg. Cows were 15c cheaper, 2 and 3 scores sold from 100c to 212c and heavy prime cows 212c to 225c/kg. Heavy bulls sold to 225c/kg.
There was an increase in lamb numbers and the quality remains good. There were good numbers of heavy and extra heavy lambs and nice runs of trade dorpers and crossbred lambs. Light and secondary trade were well supplied. Merinos were mixed in quality and there were several drafts of heavy hoggets. All the usual buyers were operating, light lambs were firm and trade lifted slightly. Heavy lambs were back.
The 2 score processing lambs to 16kg sold from $65 to $88/head and restockers paid to 112/head for similar weight. Trade lambs were firm to $4 dearer and sold from $136 to $170/head with the better lambs averaging 660c to 690c and the plainer trade lambs 595c to 630c/kg.
The heavy lambs 24 to 26kg eased $5 to $7 selling between $162 to $188/head averaging 675c/kg. lambs to 30kg were back $5 selling between $181 and $214 and extra heavy weights $206 to $242/head or 680c/kg on average. Heavy Dorpers were $15/head stronger ranging from $132 to $159/head. Mutton numbers eased and the quality was still mixed. Prices were firm to $4 dearer. Medium weight ewes sold from $50 to $90 and heavy crossbred ewes $79 to $130/head. Merinos reached $115/head. Most of the medium and heavy mutton sold from 280c to 320c/kg cwt.
FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY
The next pig sale conducted by VC Reid Smith Livestock will be held on Friday, May 31.
The next store cattle sale will be held on Friday, June 21.
