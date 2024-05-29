Mutton and trade lamb both $4 dearer at this week's Forbes sales

The heavy lambs 24 to 26kg eased $5 to $7 selling between $162 to $188/head averaging 675c/kg. lambs to 30kg were back $5 selling between $181 and $214 and extra heavy weights $206 to $242/head or 680c/kg on average. Heavy Dorpers were $15/head stronger ranging from $132 to $159/head. Mutton numbers eased and the quality was still mixed. Prices were firm to $4 dearer. Medium weight ewes sold from $50 to $90 and heavy crossbred ewes $79 to $130/head. Merinos reached $115/head. Most of the medium and heavy mutton sold from 280c to 320c/kg cwt.