Forbes hosts celebration of arts in our region as Arts OutWest turns 50

Forbes hosts a beautiful celebration of the arts this weekend, as Arts OutWest turns 50 and holds key events in our town.
Arts OutWest, the peak arts body and regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West, has been promoting, facilitating, educating and advocating for arts and cultural development for half a century.
Chair Margot Jolly says it's the oldest regional arts program in NSW, with a strong legacy of high quality arts activities coupled with support for arts, heritage and culture across all artforms and all interests.
"The organisation is very highly regarded in the state and national arts sectors, and is a leader in areas like arts and health - something our region can be proud of," Mrs Jolly said.
A special 50th anniversary dinner will be held at Forbes Town Hall on Saturday night, featuring musicians and art from the region.
Whilst the dinner is now sold out, you can still attend the opening of three new art exhibitions on Saturday afternoon, 2-3pm at Forbes Town Hall.
The exhibitions showcase recent work by members of the Forbes Arts Society, work by Arts OutWest staff, board and advisory council members, and photography from Arts OutWest's Media Associates.
The exhibitions will be open to the public Sunday 2 June, and then across the long weekend June 8-10, from 10am-2pm at Forbes Town Hall and next door at St Andrews Hall. Work by Wiradjuri artist Rhonda Sharp will also show at Forbes Visitor Information Centre for the month of June.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts Julia Finn, Member for Orange Phil Donato, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Ben Franklin MLC, and CEO of Regional Arts NSW Tracey Callinan will be amongst the high profile attendees at the dinner, along with many past staff and board members and lots of artists and arts supporters from the region.
"Arts OutWest has played a pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent, promoting community engagement, and enhancing the cultural vitality on a regional level," Mrs Jolly said.
"We're excited to celebrate not just 50 years of Arts OutWest but the strong and vital arts activity in our region."
The exhibitions will be open to the public Sunday 2 June, and then across the long weekend June 8-10, from 10am-2pm at Forbes Town Hall and next door at St Andrews Hall. Entry is free.
The exhibitions:
'Arts OutWest Today'
This exhibition showcases those artists working at Arts OutWest or who are serving on the Board and Advisory Committee, across visual and performing arts.
'Behind the Lens'
Arts OutWest's Media Associates are talented and passionate photographers across the Central West who document arts projects and events for the organisation.
'All things P'
Presented by Forbes Arts Society, this exhibition includes works on paper, pottery, pencil, pastel, paint and print making... all things 'P'. These works celebrate the diversity and talent of local artists from the Forbes region.
Plinth Show: Rhonda Sharp
Arts OutWest's Plinth Show will highlight a different artist, with their work displayed on portable plinths, at a different visitor information centre around the Central West each month for 12 months. Forbes is the first exhibition.
The 3D woven works of Parkes-based Wiradjuri artist Rhonda Sharp intertwines a visual narrative of languages, culture, and traditional artefact forms. Her environmental arts practice combines the use of repurposed mediums with natural fibres. See it daily for all of June at Forbes Visitor Information Centre.
