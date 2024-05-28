New faces feature in first grade win as Platypi complete clean sweep

Forbes Platypi made it a clean sweep of success at Grinsted Oval on Saturday, capping an impressive day with a 37-29 point win over Cowra in Round 6 of the Blowes Clothing Cup.
The first XV got away to a solid start in Saturday's contest, the hosts piling on three tries before Cowra gained their first points through a penalty kick.
The score board read 24-10 in the Platypi's favour at half time, but the visitors had a resurgence after the half time break.
Forbes' Matt Coles was given a yellow card within two minutes of taking the field and the Eagles put on first points within minutes.
A couple of penalties went Cowra's way and they gained the upper hand but only for a time, Forbes rallying at the end for the win.
"It worked out," assistant coach Andrew Hubbard said in conclusion, adding there were some outstanding individual performances through the match.
"They showed a fair bit of toughness there to hang in and get the job done but again Luke Bevan's boot proved very handy and we ended up getting a try there at the end to push it out beyond a try win.
"We did change the side up there - moved a few things around to give a few blokes a run," Hubbard said.
"Callum Reid's been playing quite well so he got his start at halfback, and Mahe (Fangupo) moved out to cover for Pene (Guanimeke)."
Reid put in a good performance, particularly strong around the ruck in the first half.
Alex Webster looked good at fullback, having a very solid game against his former club.
Will Bevan donned the number 11 jersey for his first run on with the club and made an impression.
"He was very solid, solid in defence ... he's a very aggressive offender," Hubbard said.
Tikiko Noke scored two early tries for Forbes and was always a presence on the field.
"Every time he got the ball in the first half he looked dangerous," Hubbard said.
Country representative Charlie French and number 14 Elliott Parker also put in good performances.
Great individual performances aside, Hubbard's got his eye on one prize this season and will be looking for it all to come together better as the team travels to Bathurst this coming weekend.
"There was some great individual stuff - didn't put it together as well as we'd like," he said on Monday.
"If you go back to the start of the year you'd be extremely happy but we keep moving the bar higher and higher because we do have a goal at the end of the year.
"There's always things we can work on."
This weekend Platypi travel to Bathurst to take on Bulldogs, who sit undefeated on top of the Blowes Clothing Cup ladder.
