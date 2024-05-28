Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New faces feature in first grade win as Platypi complete clean sweep

May 28 2024 - 11:28am
Forbes Platypi made it a clean sweep of success at Grinsted Oval on Saturday, capping an impressive day with a 37-29 point win over Cowra in Round 6 of the Blowes Clothing Cup.

Local News

