Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Outstanding results for Forbes students in CWA public speaking competition

By Sue Cunningham, Oxley Group Cwa
Updated June 3 2024 - 10:17am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tuesday, May 21 saw the CWA Oxley Group CWA Public Speaking for Schools Contest at the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.