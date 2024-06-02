Outstanding results for Forbes students in CWA public speaking competition

Tuesday, May 21 saw the CWA Oxley Group CWA Public Speaking for Schools Contest at the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin.
Approximately 80 students from 20 schools across the Oxley Group area competed.
They travelled from as far afield as Parkes, Forbes, Trundle, Tottenham, Ungarie, Tullibigeal, Bedgerebong, Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin.
Ros Edwards, CWA Oxley Group Public Speaking Officer said, "A big thank you to should be given to Evolution Mining for supporting this annual Oxley CWA Group event.
"We wouldn't be able to run the event if it wasn't for such generous sponsorship. They (Evolution Mining) really help in promoting student skills in speaking up and communicating their ideas in a supportive and friendly atmosphere."
Students from Years 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, as well as 9 and 10 showcased their public speaking skills through prepared speeches entertaining parents, teachers, fellow students and the judges on a wide variety of topics.
This year students presented hilarious and creative ways to explore ideas from riding bikes, cleaning teeth, ghost stories, pet's perspectives to sea mysteries, Lego, artificial intelligence, manners, making wishes and laughing to present entertaining and unusual perspectives to grab the audiences' attention.
The winner and the three highly commended students from each section are invited to participate in the CWA Intergroup Public Speaking Competition to be held in Trundle on Monday, June 17.
The reserves will be invited to attend if one or more of these students cannot attend this next stage of the competition.
Thank you to all six judges Mick Hanlon, Paul Lukin, Tess Kelly, Sue Thomas, Carmel Berry (CWA) and Sue Baxter (CWA Oxley Group President).
Thank you also to the Ros Edwards, CWA Oxley Group Public Speaking Officer and the many CWA volunteers who assisted on the day.
Thanks also to parents and teachers for transporting our talented students.
Congratulations to all students for their efforts in presenting their differing perspectives on the topics in creative and interesting ways.
All students were outstanding which made the judges work very difficult.
Forbes student results are as follows:
Years 3 / 4
Winner: Frances Pereira (St Laurence's, Forbes) Topic: Learning to ride my bike.
Highly Commended: Vindi Patabendige (St Laurence's, Forbes) Topic: Why is it important to brush my teeth?
Years 5 / 6
Highly Commended: Emily Greig (Forbes Public) Topic: Mysteries of the deep sea.
Reserves: Eddie White (Forbes Public) Topic: Life through my pet's eyes.
Years 7 / 8
Highly Commended:
Reserves: Willa Turner (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Should I learn another language?
Years 9 / 10
Winner: Gabriella Pereira (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Manners maketh a person.
Highly Commended: Abby Browne (Forbes High); Chloe Pryor (Red Bend Catholic College).
Reserves: Methmi Gamage (Forbes High School) Topic: Fantastic fables from other countries; Charlotte Baird (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: The future with artificial intelligence
