Council to manage heated pool, with condensation issues in the spotlight

Forbes Shire Council has taken on the management role of the Forbes heated pool.
Memberships will be available from the Town Hall front desk as part of the new arrangements, which bring councillors and heated pool executive together on a council committee.
The heated pool was built with community-raised funds in the 1960s.
It's been through significant building upgrades as well as flood repairs since 2021, but reopened to eager members mid-last year.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM says they're committed to keeping it operating for the community.
"For almost 60 years a small committee of locals has worked tirelessly to ensure the facility remained open for learn to swim, water therapy and daily swims all year around for our community and those surrounding," Mayor Miller said.
"After the flood we know the heated pool was a really big priority for the community."
Committee member Bryan Jones said the partnership would enable the pool to remain as accessible as possible, with memberships and even day passes flagged to become available.
The current priority is to address the ventilation and condensation issues: councillors heard at their May meeting that the council had called in an expert to look at the facility.
Director Major Projects Alex McMillan said an evaporative engineer had visited the pool to provide advice on the best action to take.
"It's quite a niche and specific type of thing we want to sort out we didn't want to spend money for nothing until we were guided by someone who knows what they're talking about," Mr McMillan told councillors.
The report was due after the council meeting, with recommendations follow from that.
The council advises it is assessing the report, with updates on what's needed to come - The Advocate will update when that information is available.
Fees for the 2024 / 2025 financial year are flagged in the council's draft budget documents and do include a day pass:
