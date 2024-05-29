Free program helping young farmers connect for business resilience

A free program designed to help young farmers build business resilience is still available to all those operating across the NSW Central West.
Farm owners, managers or employees and farm hands from across Central West NSW can register for the free program online at resilientready.org/projects/ag-biz-ready-central-west-nsw/
There are free events coming up in Forbes and Parkes where people can find out more.
"It's alarming to see that right now in the Central West region 60 per cent of local participants admit to being a linchpin. This means if something happens to them, their farm could face major consequences to the point it might go out of business," said Bekah Baynard-Smith from Resilient Ready.
"Data from the free program also says 70 per cent of local participants do not document essential farm business processes and procedures to help their business run in times of disruption."
Attend a free local event to connect and hear more:
Funded by the Young Farmer Business Program, an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, AG.Biz Ready Central West is a Resilient Ready Business Community Resilience (BCR) Toolkit solution.
Access to the program closes on 30 June 2024.
Link to join the program: https://resilientready.org/projects/ag-biz-ready-central-west-nsw
Link to attend Forbes event: https://bit.ly/ForbesDinner
Link to attend Parkes event: https://bit.ly/ParkesDinner
