Visiting pharmacy students gain valuable experience

Three Pharmacy students from the University of Otago in New Zealand have spent time at our local pharmacies.
The pharmacy students including Josh Hou form Dunedin, Kalani Macdonald from Queenstown and Lydia Swaney from Nelson have learnt all things community pharmacy in our rural towns.
The students are part of a placement program which gives Bachelor of Pharmacy students from the University of Otago a practical understanding of working in an Australian community pharmacy with Life Pharmacy Group.
This program ensures fourth year students learn about the Australian healthcare system, laws and guidelines of pharmacies in Australia, and gain an understanding of the role and significance of community pharmacy.
This initiative is aimed at encouraging the next generation of pharmacists to complete their internship in rural Australia, and in turn, increase the number of newly qualified pharmacists, eager to work and live in rural NSW.
"It has been really good," University of Otago Pharmacy student Lydia Swaney said.
"It's fun to come to a rural town and see how everything is a bit different."
All of the students admired the connection Parkes Pharmacy has with the community and the difference in behaviours in the country compared to metropolitan areas.
"Everyone is really close as a community that's been really nice," Lydia said.
"People are more eager to have a talk," Josh Hou said.
The students' main roles while working in the pharmacy are interacting with customers, helping with script requests and understanding how the dispensary system works.
Parkes Pharmacy hosted three students from the University of Otago last year and Lochie Pettiford expressed how great it is to have these students in Parkes learning about community pharmacy.
"This is a great opportunity for the students to explore regional Australia, get out of the metropolitan parts, and really see how the experiences differ in community pharmacy," he said.
"It's also a great opportunity for us to learn about pharmacy practices in New Zealand, from the students, and discover what we can implement in our stores, to provide a better experience for our customers."
Kalani Macdonald recognised the difference between past New Zealand placements and his placements here with Life Pharmacy Group.
"It's way different to New Zealand placements, this prepares a more patient focus," Kalani said.
The students have gained an understanding of the role and significance of community pharmacy and how to work as a pharmacist in Australia.
