Parker in winning form for sunny weekend of golf

In a good day's effort Andrew Dukes went one better than a par on each of the par-3 holes. He managed a '2' on the 9th. The 7th and 15th holes snared a few players, the worst of which was an '11' by Garry Barraclough (Dubbo) on the 7th. But the worst individual hole score of the day was made by Jake Banks, with a '12' on the 6th. That was in the middle of a horror stretch from the 4th to 7th holes where he lost 18 shots.