Parker in winning form for sunny weekend of golf

The Men's golf comp on Saturday was an Individual Stroke sponsored by B&C Autos. The field of 53 players enjoyed the pleasant sunshine which made them feel well and thus swing easily.
In Div-1, Barry Parker had one of those days where everything seemed to flow smoothly. It was generally par golf but he had a hiccup on the 9th and a couple of double-bogeys on the back-9. But his nett 69 was definitely a winner.
The Div-1 Runner-up was Andrew Grierson, who managed a nett 71. He had a well-crafted front-9 to turn at 1-under, but a few stumbles on the back-9 where he alternated pars with bogeys kept him out of the winner's circle.
The Div-2 winner was Laurie O'Connor who came in with a 69 nett. He was very comfortable on the front-9 scoring 38, but a '9' on the 11th hole seemed to dampen his charge. However a couple of good recovery holes set him up well. Maybe the many hours of practice play he has got under his belt lately have helped.
Runner-up in Div-2 was Fons Melisi with 72 nett. He had a fairly even game with a couple of blemishes on each half, but he did finish well. This got him the runner-up prize on count back from Cody Banks who was on the bogey train in his back-9.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett, going to: 72 - T Callaghan, A Dukes, C Banks; 73 - P Grayson, P Dawson, S Uphill, P Maher, S Kirkman; 74 - D Earl, P Wells, A Rees, P Pymont, J Reid, P Kay. The visitors included: P Mitchell (Duntryleague), R Hey & W Powter (Parkes), G Barraclough & C Tongue (Dubbo).
The NTP's went to: 9th - Stuart Thomas; 18th - Paul Pymont. Stuart got his '2' but Paul missed his. There were eight 2's scored all day, and all by Div-1 players. Five of them were on the 9th, but Phil Wells managed one on the 3rd and Caleb Hanrahan snared one on the 1st.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin, played on the 9th hole due to the Temporary green on the 3rd, went to Stuart Thomas who took the prize away from Rob Webb. His shot finished 80 cm 'shie' of the hole, but he was getting pretty excited as it looked like it may be a 'Hole-in-One'. But alas it wasn't. He did convert his shot though.
The good weather can make an enjoyable day better or gladden a less perfect day. For Harry Callaghan it made for a pleasant day, after beating the dawn home by the smallest of margins. He was on the tee at 9 am and was buoyed by the conditions to turn in a creditable 75 nett.
Playing in the same group, Kailab Tyne had the opposite day. After a good night's sleep he was jumping to get onto the course, but a '7' on the 1st hole cut him to his knees and with a number of bogeys through the day his race was won.
In a good day's effort Andrew Dukes went one better than a par on each of the par-3 holes. He managed a '2' on the 9th. The 7th and 15th holes snared a few players, the worst of which was an '11' by Garry Barraclough (Dubbo) on the 7th. But the worst individual hole score of the day was made by Jake Banks, with a '12' on the 6th. That was in the middle of a horror stretch from the 4th to 7th holes where he lost 18 shots.
It was good to see Mick Spice out on the course. After an extended lay-off due to a shoulder injury he is keen to get back swinging. He has a long way to go to get back to his sub-80 rounds but he enjoyed the company.
Peter Mitchell ventured over from Duntryleague to not only play some golf but to deliver the CWDGA Div 1 Pennants to the Forbes players. Unfortunately the Team Captain Steve Betland was away but team members Peter Dawson and Caleb Hanrahan were on hand to receive the Pennant.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday.
The Men's Wallace Cup competition has had very few nominations, causing the draw to be delayed in the hope that more players put their names forward. If you are interested put your name on the list on the Pro Shop Notice Board.
The Final Leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf' was played at West Wyalong on Sun 26 May. A strong field enjoyed the day, with the Overall Scratch and Handicap prizes up for grabs. Once again the Forbes players featured prolifically through the prizes.
Forbes players retained their stranglehold on the 'Trilogy of Golf' comp. With Steve Betland in the box seat after two rounds for the Scratch prize but away at another event, the field was wide open. The Scratch comp was a tie for 1st with Caleb Hanrahan and Ecky Dawson finishing together. Shane Sallaway finished in 3rd place.
In the Trilogy Nett comp, Josh Coulthurst finished in 2nd place and Jordan Wright, who was contending for the win after two rounds, finished in 4th place.
In the Grade events, Ecky Dawson finished runner-up in A-Grade, while Josh Coulthurst won the B-Grade Scratch. Ecky Dawson kept his trophy cabinet full with a 2nd place in the Vets Scratch.
This was another successful running of the Trilogy, with good fields for all clubs as a result of the close competition for the prizes.
The Mizuno Equipment Day has been rescheduled to Wed 5 June. Those who were already down will have been contacted by Head Pro Will, but if you want to attend contact the Pro Shop.
Steve and John Betland participated in the Golf NSW Mid-Amateur event held near Wollongong recently. The event was run over three days, playing Links Shell Cove and Wollongong courses.
After two days John sits in 8th position on even par, eight shots behind the leader Andrew Sutton, having been under par at one stage on each day. Steve had a not so good first day, but played better on the second day finishing on 5-over and T-12. We shall see how they finish up after three rounds.
This Saturday, 1 June, will be a Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors. Sunday 2 June has a Stableford Medley.
A fine 40 points by John Pearce paved the way for Parkes' only second teams win for the year in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played on the local course last week.
On a day that only attracted 22 players - 14 from Parkes and eight from Forbes - Pearce's playing partner Tom Delmenico ensured it was a fight until the end as he racked up 39 points for the 18 holes.
In the teams event - best six scores from both clubs - Parkes' total was 225 points to the opposition's 190.
Parkes welcomed Bill Burke for his first veterans outing and it turned out a good one for him with a score of 38 points.
The nearest-to-pins proved tough going for the B graders with no-one hitting the green in one, while Forbes' Alf Davies and Rob Staples from Parkes were the A grade winners on the first and 11th holes respectively. Alf also had the honor of winning the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 34 points and the winners were: 39 points - Tom Delmenico; 38 - Bill Burke; 37 Lex Hodges (P0; 36 - Lindsay Elliott (P); 35 - John Dwyer and John Fowler (P); 34 - Frank Hanns (F). This week's event will be in Forbes - registrations from 9.15 for a 10am start.
Last Tuesday's 12 hole social comp was another win for the ever-green leftie Barry Parker with a fine 28 points from another Barry, this Shine who scored 25 points.
The last couple of weeks has seen a ball 'toss' for playing partners which is eagerly greeted by all who play, and it could be you as all are welcome to have a hit.
Be at the Pro Shop by 9am and you're in. Simple as that.
Best of all for some is the coffee hit after and again if you play you are welcome to join in the drink and conversation.
Wednesday May 22nd was the Kaloola Dairy sponsored Stableford match in 2 Divisions.
Division 1 was taken by Heather Davidson with 38 points from Janet Smith also with 38 points losing on count back.
Division 2 was won convincingly by Debbie Tilley with 41 points with next best Robin Lyell with 36 points.
Ball sweep winners were Janet Smith, Robin Lyell, Ann-Maree Gaffney and Lyn Kennedy to 35 points.
Pins were won by Janet Smith on the 9th and Kate Steel-Park on the 18th.
Saturday's match was an American Foursomes. Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons teamed up to take the win over the Mother- Daughter combination of Brianna and Carolyn Duncan.
Sharon and Wendy carded 70.25 while the Duncan's managed a 70.75
Ball sweep winners were Heather Davidson and Sally Perry along with Lindy Cowan and Debbie Tilley.
Nearest to the pins were Debbie Tilley on the 9th and Carolyn Duncan on the 18th hole.
Up and coming matches this week include on Saturday June 1st The 4th Round of Golf NSW Medal, Monthly Medal and Putting Comp sponsored by Gunn Golf in 2 Divisions.
Wednesday June 5th a 4BBB Par plus NSW 4BBB Stableford competition.
Sponsors are Bernie Horan Builders. Reminder the Dot Coady Matchplay has commenced and is to be completed by June 17th. Sponsor for the match play is Janelle Coady.
Road trippers can make their way to Trundle on Sunday June 2 for their Annual Ladies Tournament.
That's a wrap, good golfing everyone .
