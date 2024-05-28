Budget on display: Council focussed on roads, water, waste spend and 4.5pc rate rise

Ratepayers can expect increases of 4 to 4.5 per cent for most rates categories in the new financial year.
Forbes Shire Council's operational plans, and draft fees and charges, for the next financial year are now on public display for community feedback.
The drafts, approved for exhibition at the May council meeting, allow for a 4.5 per cent general rates increase based on the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) increase.
Water and sewer access charges will also increase about 4 per cent, with water use increasing to $1.80 (from $1.73) per kilolitre.
Waste charges will also increase about 4 per cent to help fund the waste expansion project over the coming years, the report to councillors said, and to account for increased operating costs.
The council predicts a $3.16 million operating surplus - including capital grants - for the year, using roughly $2.2 million of cash reserves on major projects.
Its $15.04 million capital expenditure is focussed on roads, water and waste services:
Loan repayments are forecast to total $3.396 million.
The draft budget documents - including operational plan, schedule of fees and charges, and statement of revenue policy - are on public exhibition through council and on its website at www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/council/tenders-public-exhibitions-and-expressions-of-interest/public-exhibitions
Submissions may be made in writing to The General Manager, PO Box 333, Forbes NSW 2871, by email to forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au or delivered to Council's Administration Office at 2 Court Street until 5pm June 14, 2024.
The documents will then be considered at the June council meeting.
