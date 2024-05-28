Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
Budget on display: Council focussed on roads, water, waste spend and 4.5pc rate rise

Updated May 28 2024 - 11:05am, first published 11:04am
Forbes Shire Council is forecasting a budget surplus with a $15 million capital spend on roads, water and waste infrastructure. File picture
Forbes Shire Council is forecasting a budget surplus with a $15 million capital spend on roads, water and waste infrastructure. File picture

Ratepayers can expect increases of 4 to 4.5 per cent for most rates categories in the new financial year.

