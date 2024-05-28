Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Father and son in top quality major triples bowls battle

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
May 28 2024 - 12:32pm
Jeff Nicholson set to bowl as son Joe prepares in major triples competition. Picture supplied
COMPETITION BOWLS

On the bowling green it was the Nicholson family which went head to head last week in Major Triples where father Jeff and his fellow team members got the better of his talented son Joe and company in a high quality game 28-21 over the scheduled 25 ends.

