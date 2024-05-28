Father and son in top quality major triples bowls battle

On the bowling green it was the Nicholson family which went head to head last week in Major Triples where father Jeff and his fellow team members got the better of his talented son Joe and company in a high quality game 28-21 over the scheduled 25 ends.
They both played second in their respective combinations where Jeff, in a family combination of John Cutler as lead for skip Greg Gunn while Clint Hurford led for Joe with Dale Scott as skip.
The Scott's led 5-0 after only three ends then 9-7 after eight.
That was the end of their lead before 14-all after 12 for the Gunn's to lead 22-14 after 17.
A lead they never gave up, 25-17 after 20 picking up three singles while the Scott's had some bragging rights with a three on the last end.
The Major Triples final now has Greg Gunn and company playing Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Christian West, well worth watching to be played on Sunday starting at 12 midday. Bring it on.
Shane Bolam is going one round more in Minor Singles winning 26-13 over Mick Merritt having his nose in front from the second end at 3-2 then 11-5 after 10 and 20-10 after 20.
Two players have reached the semi finals of Minor Singles with Scott McKellar and Brett Davenport waiting results of games to be played.
In Minor Pairs, Paul Doust and Scott McKellar were comfortable winning 19-13 over Peter Besgrove and Ian Hodges in 21 ends.
They led 12-2 after eight then 18-6 after 15. They did however lose the run home, 7-1 but still advance to play again for major honours.
A game of 'two ends' resulted in Ivan Hodge and Peter Hocking winning 18-13 over John Baass and Cliff Nelson.
By 'two ends' we report the Hockings sat on seven for six ends to trail 7-10 after 12 while the Nelsons sat on 10 for eight ends to trail 15-10 after 19.
A game which could have gone either way saw Brett Davenport and Robert Dukes won 17-15 in the 21 scheduled ends over Michael Coles and Jamie Dukes.
They led 9-3 after nine then 11-8 after 13, 17-10 after 18 to just hold on losing the last three 5-0.
Clint Hurford and Dale Scott showed form to win 33-17 over Ron Thurlow and Geoff Brown in a game lasting only 19 ends.
They led 7-0 after only two ends and that was about it. 23-6 after nine, 30-8 after 14 but Ron and Geoff did have some bright spots winning end 15 with a six then taking the last two played.
Last THURSDAY afternoon 24 played for the $600 jackpot which went unclaimed but resting touchers to Ivan Hodges (2), Terry Molloy and John Baass. Unusual, no raspberries.
Winning rink had Tara-Lee Shaw and Tony Bratton getting better of Terry Molloy and Allan Hilder 25-14 in 22 ends looking good at 11-5 after nine then 22-9 after 18.
Not the best home, they lost 5-3. Something unusual, the same rink was drawn second or as the saying goes, Losing Rink.
Graeme Rice and Glenn Kearney had a good game with Cheree Vincent and Lyall Strudwick winning 21-17 in 22 due to a fast finish as they trailed 12-4 after 10 and 16-10 after 15.
Hit their straps they did winning the run home 11-1.
Potsville visitor Dave Mac and Laurie Crouch won 35-9 over John Baass and Cliff Nelson leading 19-0 after eight of 22. 16-9 in the run to the judge.
Next door Darryl Griffith and Viv Russell romped home winning 45-11 in 21 over Billy Cowell and Scott McKellar leading 26-5 after 11.
Th final two games were more ever with Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes winning 20-14, also in 21, over Ivan Hodges and Paul Doust.
They also finished best behind 3-9 after nine finding line and length for victory.
In the last Ron Thurlow and Peter Hocking who found form won 19-18 over Steve Frost and Ivan Hodges. Another to finish best behind 5-11 after nine and 11-13 after 15.
The run home 8-5 for a well deserved win.
SUNDAY morning resulted in four games for a $250 jackpot, no result, while Mick Merritt was the only resting toucher with Grahame Riley and Peter Mackay were sweet with raspberries.
Winning rink Billy Cowell and Dale Scott 13-9 over Mick Merritt and Jamie Dukes having to come from 4-6 down at drinks of the 16 scheduled ends. 5-0 in the last three won the game.
Allan Hilder and Al Phillips won 13-12 over Pat O'Neill and Peter Mackay. Not sure what was in the drinks at half time but they also had to came from behind trailing 5-7.
Jason Howell and John Cutler won 19-9 over Grahame Riley and Lyall Strudwick leading 16-1 after 10.
In the last Angie Dwyer and John Kennedy won 15-10 playing Peter Greenhalgh and Benny Parslow. Another behind at drinks, 6-7.
Chook winners Billy Cowell, John Kennedy, Harold Collits, Pat O'Neill, Annie P, Peter Mackay, Paul Hodge, Clint Hurford, Banny Parslow.
Looking up - Bowlie manager Jeff Nicholson said the Sports and Recreation Club is enjoying a time of change and excellent support from members and their families.
"Yes we are going OK which is good for all but I do have one slight problem, I'm a bit short on bar staff," he said.
"If anyone knows someone who has an RSA Certificate and is looking for bar work, midweek and weekends, just give me a call on 0421490083 and I'm sure we can arrange a shift to suit," he added.
When not hosting premier events inside and outside:
SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am and why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
