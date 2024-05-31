Tickets now on sale in Sunshine Club's new raffle

Hello to our Sunshine Club members.
A big thank you to everyone who supported out Mother's Day raffle. We now have our Father's Day raffle on display in our shop window in Templar Street. Tickets are on sale in store only when shop is open. Opening hours 9am to 3:30pm. The Ryobi 18V Blower with garden trolley and accessories has been kindly donated by Bunnings. Your donation is very much appreciated. Thank you.
Our next meeting will be held on June 17, 2024 commencing at 10am. Hope to see you there.
On behalf of the Royal Far West a big thank you to all our volunteers who work and support us throughout the year. If you are looking to fill afew hours in your day and are interested in volunteering; drop into our shop in Templar Street and catch up with Nygarie or Molly.
Our birthday book is open for Star Gazer and Marko's T Jay and C Jay. Also a big happy birthday to our branch turning 85 this year.
Tuna casserole: 2 cups tuna/salmon, 2 cups cooked rice, 1/2 cup grated cheese, 1/2 cup undiluted carnation milk, 1 can (400ml) cream of asparagus soup, 2-4 tablespoons of diced onion, 1/4 cup slightly crushed cornflakes, 125g melted butter and hot buttered asparagus. Combine tuna, rice, cheese, carnation milk, soup and onion. Mix cornflakes with butter and sprinkle over tuna mixture, in a casserole dish. Bake uncovered in a moderate oven for 30 minutes until top is golden brown. Top and decorate with hot asparagus.
Drop into the shop and have a browse. - Reenie
