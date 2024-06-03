Nedd's next big goal: 1000 miles and $10 million for homelessness

The boy from Bedgerabong has set another big goal.
A world record for 1000 miles, and $10 million for Australia's homeless.
Nedd Brockmann has announced that on October 3, he'll start a 10-day effort to break the world record for covering 1000 miles on foot in another big fundraising push for charity Mobilise.
That's 1610km and the current world record, set by Yiannos Kouros in 1988, stands at 10 days 10 hours 30 minutes and 36 seconds.
To do this, Brockmann's planning to run 403 laps of the 400m Sydney Olympic Park track a day for 10 days.
September will mark two years since Nedd gained the attention of the world by running across Australia - from coast to coast - covering almost 4000km in 46 days.
That marathon effort raised $2.5 million for the charity Mobilise to connect with and support people experiencing homelessness.
Since then Nedd's published a book to inspire more people to challenge themselves, and launched his own line of choccy milk and iced coffee to continue raising funds for the cause.
Running from Cottesloe Beach on Australia's west coast to Bondi on the east coast was an extreme challenge and Nedd acknowledges the task he's set himself this time is too.
"I've had it in the back of my mind for a while, I've thought of things to do and countries to run across and what other physical things can I do in order to raise money," he said in his launch video.
This challenge is intense, and for a shorter amount of time.
The runs could take anywhere from 15 hours to 19 hours a day.
He described the record-setting Kouros as one of, if not the greatest, ultra runner of all time and his achievement as "simply mind-blowing".
"I'm terrified but equal parts excited," Nedd said.
"This thing I'm taking on has been standing there for a long time because it is not an easy thing to take on but I also want to push myself to places I've pushed before and feel that euphoric feeling when you get it done."
And Nedd's also put the challenge out to everyone else to set their own "uncomfortable challenge" for 10 days in October.
"Wherever you want - a road, a track, a pool, your loungeroom, your school, your gym, your workplace - you name it!
"You set the challenge - there's just two requirements, it has to be uncomfortable and you have to do it each day for 10 days straight."
You can go online to www.neddsuncomfortablechallenge.com/ to donate to Nedd, or to kickstart your own fundraising effort.
Mobilise works with those experiencing homelessness by reaching out to people on the streets through conversations and care packages.
They are pioneering programs to put funding directly into the hands of those experiencing homelessness, offering employment, support networks and direct grants.
