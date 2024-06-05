What's on in and around Forbes this month

Saturday, June 8
Rotary Ipomoea long weekend markets will be open from 8am to 12:30pm at Lions Park. Check out the variety of markets on display.
Saturday, June 8
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities! Catering and bar on course. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Sunday, June 9
Forbes Country Music Club June muster will be held at 1pm at Club Forbes. Our guest artist for the month is Alan Ford, a talented musician from Orange NSW. Lucky door prizes and raffles will be held on the day. All genres of music and all musicians and performers warmly welcomed. Come and join us for an afternoon of great entertainment. $5 entry, under 17 free.
Sunday, June 9
The annual Forbes Magpies vs Parkes Spacemen long weekend clash will see Pioneer Oval packed out as one of bush footy's biggest rivalries will take centre stage. Make sure you get your spot on the hill and cheer your home team!
Tuesday, June 11
Andrew Skeoch will be visiting the Forbes Library at 2pm. Mr Skeoch is a naturalist, sound recordist, environmental thinker and author of Deep Listing to Nature. Meet Andrew Skeoch and watch his presentation of Deep Listing to nature. book online at eventbrite.com or call 68521463 to book your place.
Wednesday, June 12
Forbes Neighbourhood Watch is inviting community members to connect for crime prevention. Join them at their monthly meetings, on the second Wednesday of each month, at the Vandenberg Hotel from 4.30pm.
Thursday, June 13
Join The Wholesome Collective and Community Recovery Officers at the Forbes Youth Community Centre for a free immersive live cooking class from 10:30am to 12:30pm.
Thursday, June 13
This year's forum will focus on heavy vehicle access, safety, compliance, industry case studies and more. Come along to listen, learn and ask questions of industry experts. Hear from NHVR, Transport for NSW, Divall's Earthmoving & Bulk Haulage, SafeWork NSW, NSW Police and Westlime. Register: https://forms.office.com/r/UCMFP6ZPgx
Thursday, June 13
Step into the world of grain excellence at HE Silos' Celebratory Grain Expo! Come celebrate their 55 years in Business and witness the grand opening of our new manufacturing plant located at 12 Angus Clarke Dr, Daroobalgie from 10am to 2pm. RSVP at eventbrite.com for this free event.
Saturday, June 15
At the Bogan Gate Town Hall the trash and treasure markets will be held from 8am to 1pm. Pick up a bargin as some else's trash might just be your treasure.
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Dam. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink beneath the stars, indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
Saturday, June 22
Fire buckets, food trucks, and boutique brews. A night full of live music with friends and family by the lake as this amazing event marks its fifth year, things are heating up! Don't miss our very own Vera Blue as this year's feature act with music by Raechel Whitchurch, Cler, Jo and Em, Gracey Denham Jones, and Cameron Sharp . Tickets available at 123tix
Saturday, June 22
The popular duo are returning to Club Forbes. Their superbly crafted 'Acoustic Party' concert takes their audience on a remarkable journey down memory lane. This concert has something for everyone to enjoy! Tickets at 123tix.
Wednesday, June 26
There will be an information night for the Young Woman Competition from 6.30pm at Club Forbes.
Friday, June 28
Don't miss Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole in concert performing some great tracks off their new album and old favourites at Club Forbes. Tickets at 123tix.
June 29 and 30
Red Bend Catholic College is excited to present Legally Blonde the musical as their production for 2024. All parents, guardians, family members, staff, students and members of the community are invited to come and experience a wonderful showcase of acting from Red Bend's talented group of performers. Performances Saturday and Sunday. Doors will be open from 6:15pm for 6:30pm start. Approx. Tickets are $5 at 123tix.com
