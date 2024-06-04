Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Salvos Biggest Morning Tea success

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
June 4 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Salvation Army hoseted a Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser for the Forbes community at their Forbes Family Store on Wednesday, May 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.