Salvos Biggest Morning Tea success

The Salvation Army hoseted a Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser for the Forbes community at their Forbes Family Store on Wednesday, May 29.
Over 50 people attended the morning tea outside the Forbes Family Store.
Many were seen enjoying the company of friends and strangers with some delicious treats, coffee and tea.
Cancer affects us all in some way and for Salvos worker Judy Brown she has experienced cancer within her own family.
Judy wanted to host a Biggest Morning Tea and raise funds for the Cancer Council as she wanted to do her part to help.
Judy's fundraising goal was $300 and she smashed that goal within a week.
Now the Forbes and Parkes Salvos have raised more than $1243 and counting as donations are still being accepted in store.
