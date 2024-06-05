Lachlan girls launch long weekend Country Cup campaign

Another generation of soccer stars is rising through the local ranks, with the Lachlan Under 12s girls ready to take on the Country Cup this weekend.
The girls, a core group from Forbes with players from Parkes, Grenfell and Cowra, are undefeated in their Young Youth League campaign to date.
They went all the way to the grand final in Goulburn's 2024 Merino Cup, only going down 1-0 to the powerful Belconnen United.
On the long weekend, the Lachlan U12s will take on teams from Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange as well as from further afield to Eurobodalla and Southern Highlands in a round robin style competition.
They'll kick off their campaign against Eurobodalla on Saturday.
Forbes Soccer's Doug Mckenzie says the side has had some phenomenal results so far, and has big things in store for the rest of this season.
The Lachlan Under 12s girls squad trains with the under 14s and under 15s weekly in Forbes to keep lifting their game to higher levels.
The squad is Rachael Bilsborough, Zoe Field, Summer McNamara, Holly Maslin, Amelia Francis, Anna Dingwall, Elena Bet, Macy Kennedy, Ava Baker, Ava Nunn, Ruby Lazanski, Naomi Klingner, Kyla Jones, Inneasha Raleigh and Jinxi Piggott.
The majority of the team is from Forbes, and a core group was also part of the highly successful Wilcannia-Forbes diocese team that competed at the Catholic schools State carnival in Tamworth this term.
Mckenzie's also entered the side in the Champion of Champions that will start in September, in the Under 13s.
The competition, open to all community clubs, dates back to the 1960s and western hasn't entered a girls' team.
The competition, traditionally dominated by metropolitan teams, is a knockout but Forbes will have a home game to open its campaign.
