"Be kind, and stop the rot!" was the message as an important, free new program launched into Forbes schools.
Little Wings visited Forbes Public School and introduced Stage 3 students to their Soaring Towards Zero Bullying program.
Little Wings transports seriously ill children to medical treatment - sadly they've seen an increasing number of those children struggling with bullying and isolation on their return to school.
Cancer survivor Teagan Ferguson shared her own story with students in Forbes, explaining how her body had changed when she returned to school after having treatment for leukaemia.
"The cancer treatments had taken a toll on me, and I looked and sounded different when I returned to learning," Teagan said.
"Rather than be welcomed back with open arms, I experienced bullying and unhappiness in a place that should have been a sanctuary."
She isn't alone - and Teagan's experiences have inspired Little Wings' Soaring Towards Zero Bullying program, created by Katie McIntyre.
The program is being championed by former NRL player Josh Reynolds, who toured central west schools in May to speak with students.
This free, 10-week program prepares students and teachers in welcoming the return of children back into the school community after they have undergone treatments which may have changed their physical appearance such as hair loss, scarring, weight gain, amputations etc.
The Soaring Towards Zero Bullying program is a free resource that will be available to all schools in Australia - just sign up online at littlewings.org.au
"It's (bullying) unacceptable I don't care how old you are. It's time to stop the rot," Mr Reynolds said.
"If I can give you a little bit of advice, start now, be nice to people, it's very easy."
"Sometimes you don't know how powerful your words can be and what people's situations are but just take the time to be kind to them," Teagan added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.