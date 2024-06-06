Return and Earn teams up with Little Wings

Return and Earn has today announced its latest state-wide charity partnership with Little Wings, a free flight and ground transport service for seriously ill or injured children and their families based in rural or regional NSW.
The six-month recycling appeal aims to raise $100,000 for Little Wings and was launched by NSW Minister for Emergency Services, The Hon. Jihad Dib MP alongside Little Wings patient 13-year-old Armani and her family.
"Little Wings supports hundreds of rural and regional families like Armani's every year to help them access specialised medical services that may not be available in rural areas," Hon. Jihad Dib said.
Armani was just five years old when she suffered third degree burns to her body, limbs and face.
With the support of Little Wings, Armani and her family have made numerous trips to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney from her hometown of Gulargambone to receive specialist medical treatment.
Until October 20, 2024, every eligible bottle and can donated to the Little Wings appeal at a Return and Earn machine or on the Return and Earn app at participating return points, will raise 10c for Little Wing's important work.
"Return and Earn has come to be an important part of the Little Wings service," CEO of Little Wings, Clare Pearson said.
"Quietly but consistently helping to support seriously ill or injured country kids with access to medical treatment. This campaign will have a dramatic impact on the lives of hundreds of children in 2024, and we are so grateful for the support and belief in the Little Wings mission."
Donating the refund from just 20 bottles or cans equals one litre of fuel for a Little Wings flight.
Return and Earn has become an important fundraising channel for many community groups and charities across NSW with more than $54 million raised through donations and return point hosting fees since the scheme began.
Return and Earn is a partnership between the NSW Government, scheme coordinator Exchange for Change and network operator TOMRA Cleanaway.
"Every can and bottle really does matter, so together, let's make sure that no child misses out on medical access because of postcode or circumstance," Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson added.
For more information visit www.returnandearn.org.au
