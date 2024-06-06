Forbes Advocate
Return and Earn teams up with Little Wings

June 6 2024 - 2:45pm
Armani Dixon with NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson and Tomra Cleanaway CEO James Dormey. Image supplied.
Return and Earn has today announced its latest state-wide charity partnership with Little Wings, a free flight and ground transport service for seriously ill or injured children and their families based in rural or regional NSW.

