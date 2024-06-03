Connecting with nature through sound: Author Andrew Skeoch at Forbes Library

How can we engage our hearing to connect more deeply to nature around us?
Master nature sound recordist, Andrew Skeoch, is coming to Forbes this month and will guide you into hearing the languages of nature: developing your auditory awareness, identifying species by ear, recognising behaviours and repertoire, and finding empathy with the voices of other beings.
Deeper listening allows us to hear the integrity of entire ecosystems, the influence of evolution and earth time, and reveal what the communications of the biosphere tell us about how nature functions to achieve sustainability.
Andrew's presentations are accompanied by vibrant recordings and spectrogram analysis that shows the beauty of birdsong. You'll hear the environment around you in a whole new way.
Andrew Skeoch is a naturalist, sound recordist, environmental thinker and author of Deep Listening to Nature.
Over the last 30 years, he has been documenting the sounds of environments around the planet, and through his label 'Listening Earth', published more than 100 recordings allowing listeners to immerse themselves in wild soundscapes from around the world.
His recordings have been heard in documentaries, installations and feature films such as Peter Gabriel's soundtrack to Rabbit Proof Fence.
He has given presentations to audiences ranging from local community and school groups to university students, plus radio features, keynote addresses and a TEDx talk. He is the president of the Australian Wildlife Sound Recording Group, and on the board of the Australian Forum for Acoustic Ecology.
Meet Andrew Skeoch at the Forbes Library at 2pm on Tuesday, June 11.
Book online via https://tinyurl.com/SkeochForbesJune2024 or call 68521463.
