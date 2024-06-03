Forbes hosts celebration of art and community as Arts Outwest turns 50

It was a weekend to celebrate and enjoy the arts in Forbes: exhibitions, a gala dinner and performances were all part of Art OutWest's anniversary hosted right here.
The regional body was a trial when it formed 50 years ago to help connect and support arts across the central west but it's proven its worth with 15 similar organisations now at work.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM described the arts as "part of the fabric of our life" and said the town was thrilled to host the 50-year celebrations, the feature a dinner at our historic Town Hall.
"We've been working extremely hard with the arts society and really put in a lot of effort and time into making sure that people come to Forbes and have a great cultural experience," Mayor Miller said.
The sculpture trail along the Lachlan River, the development of the art gallery and centre in Lachlan Street, and the improvements at Gum Swamp are all part of opening up the region to cultural and arts tourism, Forbes Arts Society member Karen Ritchie said.
She described the value of the arts as "indescribable".
"Arts and cultural experiences - and ability to participate in these activities - it brings community together, makes people feel better, takes your mind off things, it's a really good way and avenue to express how you might be feeling," Ms Ritchie said.
Arts OutWest itself creates connections between artists and communities, provides guidance in grant applications or practical skills such as putting exhibitions together, and offers opportunities.
Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead says the organisation has a vital role in our region, championing artists, pioneering arts in health, Aboriginal arts programs and cultural tourism.
They work with councils and communities depending on the local needs.
Forbes' River Arts Festival is one local example, chair Margot Jolly said.
This beautiful community festival is in the planning again for August 10, 2024, for the first time since 2019.
The weekend saw the opening of three separate exhibitions, including the work of Forbes Arts Society members in the Town Hall, and Arts OutWest's staff in the historic St Andrew's next door.
These are open again over the June long weekend, from 10am to 2pm daily.
Works by Wiradjuri environmental artist Ronda Sharpe are also on show at the Visitor Information Centre.
