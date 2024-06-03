Major triples run and won with bowls 'worthy of major final' at Forbes club

Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Christian West are Major Triples champions at the Sports and Recreation Club for 2024 after a 25-17 win over John Cutler, Jeff Nicholson and Greg Gunn last Sunday.
As expected both combinations had support from spectators who realised the chance to witness bowls worthy of the major final. However, it is felt etiquette and 'banter' on and off the green did detract somewhat.
In what must be some sort of record the West trio got off to a flying start with a six on the first end and never let it go in front over the 24 played.
They led 14-3 after nine before the Gunn's bridged the gap to 16-13 after 16.
A couple of twos saw West extend the lead to 21-14 after 20 to then win the run home 4-3.
Club championship games started last Thursday with Paul Doust and Scott McKellar proving too strong in a high quality game winning 22-17 in the scheduled 21 ends over the promising Clint Hurford and Dale Scott.
There is no doubt the Doust/McKellar combination will prove hard to beat as the major title race is starting to heat up.
After winning the first two ends with singles the Scott skipped pair were suddenly behind 8-2 after four.
To their credit they hit back to lead 14-10 after 11 only to trail 19-14 after 16. It was three all in the last five ends.
Sunday Minor Singles resulted in Shane Bolam winning 25-13 over his mate Shayne Staines in 19 ends due in some case from a 9-0 start after only three ends. A lead Shane never led go to lead 11-8 after nine then 17-8 after 11.
Despite the result both are players that the Bowlie is looking for in advancing the club and sport.
Robert Dukes is another on the rise and last weekend showed why with a 26-7 win over Annette Tisdell who did lead at one stage, 6-3 after six. But that was it with 'Pooch' scoring freely on the run home only losing end 11 due to a single.
The future was also on show earlier with Clint Hurford winning 25-18 over Jeff Nicholson.
As well as in-club and the sport of bowls looks bright for the Forbes community club.
While there are more Minor Pairs game to be played prior to the semi finals the draw for the semi finals in Minor Singles is set with Robert Dukes to play Brett Davenport while at the other end Scott McKellar faces Shane Bolam.
Again, two games which are sure to hold immense interest in the game of bowls.
Thirty players enjoyed excellent outdoor weather on WEDNESDAY morning with John 'Slippery' Ward off the racing bike to skip for John Browne winning over close mate Michael Coles and lead Therese Davis 17-9 in 16 ends.
After a three on end eight to lead 6-5 they added another three threes on the run home.
Second card drawn went to Mandurah visitor Jackie Henry and Peter Mackay winning 19-15 in 20 over Tanya Elesley and Don Craft only decided in the last few ends. Peter and his visitor led 12-6 at half time then 15-13 after 16 to hang on for victory.
"I haven't played for a few months," Cheryl Hodges said after taking an unfortunate break from bowls but she played like the champion school athlete she was leading for Paul Doust flogging Gail McKay and Barry Shine 28-10 who only got to double figures with a two on the last end.
The Dunstan family fought it out with Ray the conquer skipping for Ann Mackay winning 13-9 in 14 over wife Leslie and her lead Freddy Vogelsang. Four-all after six and 8-all after 10 before Ray showed who was 'boss' on the way home.
Bill Scott and Alf Davies had to pull out all stops winning 18-15 in 20 over Bill O'Connell and John Kennedy coming from 8-9 down after 10.
John Baass and Kerry Dunstan won 16-12 also in 20 over WA visitor Bill Henry and Cheree Vincent. Another to come from behind down 6-7 after 10.
The last was triples with Noel Jolliffe, Robyn Mattiske and Lyall Strudwick winning 20-10 in 14 over Sue Smith, Bill Looney and Dale Scott. They were well behind 10-4 after six winning all ends on the run home.
In-club winners Bill O'Connell and Jackie Henry.
Only a small field of 10 THURSDAY afternoon for the $600 jackpot where in triples Billy Cowell, visitor Bill Henry and Laurie Crouch won 20-14 in 18 over Jason Howell, Tara-Lee Shaw and Viv Russell leading 8-3 after 10 then 10-all at the end of 12. 9-0 in the next three ends stole the show.
In pairs Allan Hilder and Denny Byrnes won 23-19 in 22 ends over Jackie Henry and Glenn Kearney who won the last two ends 8-0 to no avail.
Only resting toucher went to Tara-Lee while Denny Byrnes tasted the dreaded raspberry.
VACANT - Club manager Jeff Nicholson is still on the lookout for more bar staff due to the popularity of the club as a venue for social gatherings to bowls during the week and weekends.
"We can arrange a shift to suit all, just get in contact with me and we will see what we can do," Jeff said. Spread the word, Jeff's contact in 0421490083.
YOUR CLUB - Having a day out may we suggest the 'Bowlie', the community club there for all.
Take in the re-furbished deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground. What a location for all members of the family. In-club friendly atmosphere complemented by superb Chinese dining in the re-furbished restaurant.
Something is happening all the time at your community club - Friday afternoon is Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere.
And remember Happy Hour also on Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
When not hosting premier events inside and outside. SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am.
And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
