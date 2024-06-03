Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Major triples run and won with bowls 'worthy of major final' at Forbes club

By Sports and Rec Club
June 3 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAJOR TRIPLES

Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Christian West are Major Triples champions at the Sports and Recreation Club for 2024 after a 25-17 win over John Cutler, Jeff Nicholson and Greg Gunn last Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.